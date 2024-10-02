WATCH: Jimmy Carter Wheeled Outside in Shocking Condition to Celebrate His 100th Birthday; Son Claims Former Prez Just Wants to Stay Alive to “Vote For Kamala Harris”

Former President Jimmy Carter was wheeled outside to watch a military flyover in his backyard in Plains, Georgia to celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday.

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, passed away in November.

Jimmy Carter’s son, Jason claimed the former president is limited in what he can do but keeps up with the news.

“He’s very limited in what he can do,” Jason told CBS. “He can’t talk on the phone.”

Carter’s son told The Washington Post that he doesn’t care about his birthday and that he just wants to stay alive so he can vote for Kamala Harris.

“He said he didn’t care about that. It’s just a birthday. He said he cared about voting for Kamala Harris,”

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Jimmy Carter told his son, Chip, according to the Associated Press.

CBS News claimed Jimmy Carter “appeared alert” during his backyard birthday celebration.

“A military flyover with four fighter jets took place at 12:30 p.m. ET on the dot,” CBS News reported.

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends in his backyard in Plains, Georgia. CBS News was there as he was wheeled outside, beneath the shade of his trees, to witness a military flyover with four fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/FKKd6XrHL6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2024

The Biden White House wished Jimmy Carter a happy birthday on Sunday.