Longtime Democrat Donor Bill Ackman Rips Into Biden-Harris for Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal and for Allowing Iran to Become Rich Again (Video)

Renowned hedge fund manager and longtime Democrat donor Bill Ackman has been vocal about his unexpected decision to endorse Donald Trump for the 2024 election.

Ackman has sounded the alarm on the danger of a Harris presidency and listed the 33 Biden-Harris and Democrat policies that ‘destroy America from within.’

Ackman recently joined CNBC and shredded Biden-Harris for their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, their policies allowing the Houthis to increase attacks, and the billions they have given to Iran.

In August, the Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of regaining control of Afghanistan with a military parade showcasing the $80 billion worth of American military equipment left behind for them by Biden and Harris.

Biden-Harris’s disastrous withdrawal led to the deaths of 13 servicemembers.

Joe Biden lifted the terrorist designation from the Houthi movement upon assuming office in 2021. The move was an apparent distancing from the policy installed by the Trump administration, which had labeled the Houthis an FTO in its last days.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the constant Houthi attacks that have ensued. They have launched missiles at merchant ships and attacked U.S. Navy ships and helicopters with missiles from land and arms from small boats.

In 2023, only a month after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, Biden-Harris announced the extension of a sanctions waiver that allowed Iran, a leading funder of worldwide terror, to collect another $10 billion in funds.

Biden-Harris has gifted the Iranian regime more than $80 billion since entering the White House.

Bill Ackman: Then, of course, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which I think really looked like a total abandonment of our partner in the region. And by the way, catastrophic consequences for millions of Afghani women and the people, generally.

If you look at what a frid of mine was helping to get high school robotic girls out of… they were in this robotics contest out of Afghanistan. All these young women who lost opportunity. I think it was one of the more tragic moments for the country.

But I look at things like foreign policy decisions, like allowing Iran to start selling oil again. So they rebuilt their balance sheet. They have $200 billion. That’s what enabled the funding of Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and then our lack of response to US forces and US assets being attacked by the Houthis.

The Houthis, by the way, were on the terrorist list. They were taken off by the Biden administration, apparently, so that we could provide support to the Yemeni people. Then when they started attacking US assets, we did nothing.

Only recently have we been more aggressive in responding to them. I think it’s a bit like the broken windows thing in a city.

Terrorists test you out, and if you don’t respond, you don’t respond aggressively. The only thing they respect is power. The result is, okay, Putin rolls into Ukraine. I think a major hot war in Europe, I thought I would never see this in my lifetime.

Watch: