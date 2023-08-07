“Be a Grown Ass Man – Admit to Your Mistakes – Resign Immediately” – Father of Fallen Soldier BLASTS Joe Biden Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal (VIDEO)

Gold Star families of the 13 US Service members killed in the Afghanistan suicide bombing due to Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption, gathered for a Congressional forum in California on Monday.

Because of Joe Biden’s bad decisions, 13 US servicemembers were killed and many more critically wounded in August 2021 in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Joe Biden’s message to the family members of our slain soldiers? ‘I’m not sorry – too bad.’

Biden also droned an innocent Afghan family and killed several children.

Joe Biden has no remorse. He doesn’t care.

In fact, Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the 13 US service members killed by his incompetence.

The Gold Star families hit back at Joe Biden and his incompetent administration on Monday.

Mr. Darin Hoover, father of fallen Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr., BLASTED Joe Biden, Milley, Secretary Blinken and others on Monday.

“Do what our son did — be a grown ass man. Admit to your mistakes … resign immediately,” Mr. Hoover said.

God bless this man!

