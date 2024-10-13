LET IT BE TRUE: Disgraced General Mark “White Rage” Milley Reportedly Scared Trump Will Recall Him to Uniform and Court-Martial Him for His Deceitful Actions

One of the most disgraceful Deep State and critical race theory enthusiasts is reportedly terrified he will pay a heavy price for deliberately sabotaging President Trump.

As The Guardian reported, retired Army general Mark Milley, who is infamous for wanting to understand “white rage” and throwing Trump under the bus, told author Bob Woodward that he is afraid Trump will recall him to uniform and court-martial him for his deceitful actions.

Milley allegedly bases his fear on Trump’s own words and those of former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon. He also does not believe the “guardrails” will exist to stop Trump from fulfilling his promises.

He is a walking, talking advertisement of what he’s going to try to do,” Milley recently “warned former colleagues”, the veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward writes in an upcoming book. “He’s saying it and it’s not just him, it’s the people around him.” Woodward cites Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign chair and White House strategist now jailed for contempt of Congress, as saying of Milley: “We’re gonna hold him accountable.” Trump’s wish to recall and court-martial retired senior officers who criticized him in print has been reported before, including by Mark Esper, Trump’s second secretary of defense. In Woodward’s telling, in a 2020 Oval Office meeting with Milley and Esper, Trump “yelled” and “shouted” about William McRaven, a former admiral who led the 2011 raid in Pakistan in which US special forces killed Osama bin Laden, and Stanley McChrystal, the retired special forces general whose men killed another al-Qaida leader, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, in Iraq in 2006. Milley was able to persuade Trump to back down, Woodward writes, but fears no such guardrails will be in place if Trump is re-elected.

As TGP readers know, Milley did several things that arguably meet the definition of treason. First, Milley made two calls to an official in China’s People’s Liberation Army just months before Trump left office, assuring our most formidable adversary that he would give advance warning if the US were ever going to attack the communist nation.

Milley also made headlines for surrendering Afghanistan and arming the Taliban with $85 billion in US military equipment. Before fleeing Afghanistan in a rush in the fall of 2021, Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorist organization with approximately $80 billion in US weapons.

The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Moreover, he was a crucial figure in the decision to ignore Trump’s order that either the National Guard or active duty military be on standby to keep the peace on J6. This contributed to the persecution of thousands of innocent protesters, the death of war hero Ashli Babbitt, and Trump’s second unwarranted impeachment.

The only hope America has of draining the swamp and holding figures like Milley accountable is getting Trump back in office. Perhaps no one in America is praying harder than Milley that he fails.