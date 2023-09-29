Treasonous Rat General Mark Milley to Step Down as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman

General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is departing from the highest-ranking military position in the country at midnight on Sept. 30 and will be replaced by Biden-appointed nominee Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

Milley received a clapout as he left the Pentagon on Thursday for the last time.

WATCH:

General Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, receives a clap out as he left the Pentagon today for the last time. He retires tomorrow. Gen CQ Brown will begin work at midnight Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SCOU6d7Mag — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 28, 2023

Milley’s career, which began in 2019 under the administration of former President Donald Trump, was marred by a series of chaotic events, military disasters, and massive corruption.

During his time in office, General Milley faced unprecedented challenges, including the Capitol riots, the COVID-19 pandemic, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Ukraine war, Chinese spy balloons, and the June 2020 “Summer of Love” riots in Washington.

Treasonous rat General Mark Milley made headlines for surrendering Afghanistan and arming the Taliban with $85 billion in US military equipment.

Before fleeing Afghanistan in a rush last fall, Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorist organization with approximately $80 billion in US weapons. The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorists with another billion in US tax-payer dollars after the US pulled out of the country. It was like paying reparations.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left-behind equipment list now controlled by the Taliban:

2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

ScanEagle Military Drones

30 Military Version Cessnas

4 C-130’s

29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

61,000 M203 Rounds

20,040 Grenades

Howitzers

Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

Laser Aiming Units

Laser Aiming Units Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

2,520 Bombs

Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

That’s not all. In secret calls to China, Milley promised to give them advance notice if the US was ever going to attack. This is the definition of treason. He was never punished for this action.

According to the book “Peril” written by Bob Woodward, Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, told China in a secret phone call that he would give advance warning if the US was ever going to attack.

“In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the PLA, that the U.S. would not strike, according to the book written by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political editor Robert Costa.

On January 8, 2021, the same day Milley reportedly spoke to China in a secret phone call, CNN ran a story claiming Pelosi had gotten assurances from Milley there were safeguards in place in the event President Trump wanted to launch a nuclear weapon.

According to Fox News, 15 people were present when Milley called China on teleconference in October 2020, which was coordinated with then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s office (Trump eventually fired Esper).

Milley released a statement through a spokesman that confirmed the reporting in the book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that stated Milley had two conversations with his counterpart in the Chinese military that undermined President Trump.

Christopher Miller, Trump’s Acting Secretary of Defense from the 2020 election through Inauguration Day, called Milley’s phone calls an “unprecedented act of insubordination” in a statement to Fox News.

Hack reporter Robert Costa reported that Milley told Speaker Pelosi that he agreed that Trump was crazy and reassured him that the nuclear codes were safe.

An extraordinary moment in American history. A speaker of the House asks the chairman of the joint chiefs if the nuclear codes are safe because she fears the president is crazy and liable to make a deadly decision to stay in power. From Milley’s testimony re: Jan. 8, 2021 call. pic.twitter.com/Md0tKacysI — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 2, 2023

In 2021, General Milley testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee and defended his call to the CCP, promising to warn them of a possible attack.

“My oath is to support the Constitution of the United States of America against enemies foreign and domestic,” he said.

Gen. Milley justifies his secret call to China: “My oath is to support the Constitution of the United States of America against enemies foreign and domestic.” pic.twitter.com/11JsoBNdpL — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 28, 2021

In another crisis under Milley, the Pentagon, along with the White House, opted not to shoot down the balloon floating over the state of Montana for over two days, as debris from the floating device could possibly injure a civilian.

The Biden regime initially ignored the threat hoping the balloon would not be detected. But after amateur photographers captured the balloon flying over Montana the Biden White House had to admit they knew about the balloon.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing that the China spy balloon flying over the United States is a “maneuverable craft” but refused to say whether China is controlling the balloon’s movements or how the balloon is moving.

However, the communist Chinese government claimed that the unmanned airship straying into the U.S. airspace “was entirely an accident caused by force majeure,” which “deviated from its scheduled route due to its own limited control capability.”

The National Security Council finally admitted that the Chinese spy balloon was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military bases.

Earlier this year, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is leading the charge for Republicans in launching an investigation into General Mark Milley and Nancy Pelosi.

On January 7th, Gosar tweeted, “Remember – we will conduct a real investigation into J6. The effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and Pelosi will be reviewed and exposed.”

Gosar continued, “Milleys treasonous sell-out to China will be investigated. Pelosi not warning members about intel of impending violence will be exposed.”

Rep. Gosar continued his series of tweets by writing, “Soon, we’ll know the truth.”