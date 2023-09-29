Outgoing Rogue General Mark Milley Fires Back at President Donald Trump: “We Don’t Take an Oath to a Wannabe Dictator” (VIDEO)

Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, took a thinly veiled shot at former President Donald Trump during his farewell ceremony on Friday, attended by Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Milley is departing from the highest-ranking military position in the country at midnight on Sept. 30 and will be replaced by Biden-appointed nominee Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

“We don’t take an oath to a king, or queen, or tyrant, or dictator,” Milley declared. “We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

“Every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, guardian, and Coast Guardsman, each of us commit our very life to protect and defend that document regardless of personal price,” he added.

Milley’s comments come on the heels of a post by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where the former President criticized Milley’s call to China after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump suggested that Milley’s punishment would have been DEATH.

“Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week,” said Trump last week.

“This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate! This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!” Trump added.

It can be recalled that ‘Dumbass” Mark Milley called China behind President Trump’s back.

According to a new book “Peril” written by Bob Woodward, Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, told China in a secret phone call that he would give advance warning if the US was ever going to attack.

“In a pair of secret phone calls (Oct. 20 and Jan. 8), Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the PLA, that the U.S. would not strike, according to the new book written by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political editor Robert Costa.

On January 8, 2021, the same day Milley reportedly spoke to China in a secret phone call, CNN ran a story claiming Pelosi had gotten assurances from Milley there are safeguards in place in the event President Trump wants to launch a nuclear weapon.

Pelosi admitted she spoke to Mark Milley in a letter to her Democrat colleagues: “This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”