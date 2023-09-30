DEVELOPING: Jack Smith Cites Trump’s Comments on Mark Milley in Renewed Push For Gag Order

The Biden DOJ is once again trying to silence Trump and strip him of his First Amendment rights in the middle of a presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith cited Trump’s comments on retired Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley in a renewed push for a gag order.

In a Friday night filing, the special counsel’s prosecutors said Trump has waged “a sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements regarding witnesses, the Court, the District, and prosecutors.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan set an October 16 hearing on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order.

The 22-page filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit noted Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview where he dared to speak the truth about Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and a Truth Social post criticizing Mike Pence in its argument that Trump should be gagged:

In an interview aired on NBC’s Meet the Press on September 17,5 the defendant answered questions for more than an hour, and said, among other things: That the Georgia Secretary of State, a witness identified in the indictment, recently said things that he had not, including that the defendant “didn’t do anything wrong” during a phone call constituting an overt act in the indictment; That another witness identified in the indictment, the former Attorney General, “didn’t do his job” during the charged conspiracy because he was afraid of being impeached; On September 22, on Truth Social, the defendant falsely claimed that the retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a witness cited in the indictment, had committed treason and suggested that he should be executed: On September 23, on Truth Social, the defendant re-posted with the caption “What a mess!” the false claim that the Georgia Secretary of State “knew [of tens of thousands of fraudulent votes in Georgia in 2020] and covered it up”; and On September 26, on Truth Social, the defendant posted a link to an article singling out a specific prosecutor in the Special Counsel’s Office and claiming that the SCO is a “team of Lunatics that are working so hard on creating Election Interference . . . ”

Jack Smith’s prosecutors said Trump’s statements reinforce a need for a gag order after they initially filed a motion to gag Trump earlier this month.

“The need for the proposed order is further evidenced by a review of the defendant’s prejudicial statements in the weeks since the Government initially filed its motion on September 15,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote in the court filing reviewed by this reporter.

Trump lashed out at “Deranged” Jack Smith and said he is attacking his First Amendment rights.

“Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS. So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?” Trump said in a Truth Social post earlier this month.