SEDITION? DC National Guard Whistleblowers Reveal PENTAGON Under Direction of Mark Milley REFUSED to Deploy Guard Until After 5 PM – And Liz Cheney’s Committee Never Called Them to Testify

On Wednesday morning the House Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing with National Guard whistleblowers who stepped forward to correct the media lies and dishonest narrative on the January 6 protests and riots.

Four members of the National Guard testified on Wednesday that ey were ready to be deployed on January 6 but THE PENTAGON held them back!

This directly brings General Milley’s actions into question!

Kash Patel tipped us off last month that there were more reports like this coming.

National Guard whistleblowers: Command Sgt. Major Michael E. Brooks, Colonel Earl G. Matthews, Aaron Dean Retired, and Captain Timothy Nick stepped forward today to correct the record on January 6.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th and both of them turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund said he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. But they both turned him down.

John Solomon from Just The News released an explosive report in 2022 that revealed Capitol Police were first warned about possible violence at the January 6th protests TWO WEEKS before the planned rallies.

Pelosi, Mayor Bowser, and other government officials turned down the National Guard anyway. They hoped for an “insurrection.”

Solomon says the DHS and District of Columbia were made aware of online threats of violence two weeks before the protests and rally.

During the testimony on Wednesday Command Sgt. Major Michael E. Brooks got choked up as he testified that the Pentagon refused to send the DC Capitol Police to the US Capitol on January 6.

The National Guard members waited for hours — until 5:09 PM hours after the first violence was reported — before the Pentagon gave them the order to deploy to the US Capitol.

The National Guard whistleblowers testified that the deployment of the National Guard members was delayed.

VERY interesting interview with regard to the National Guard not being deployed during J6 by the Select Committee. Loudermilk: “Do you believe the deployment of the National Guard was delayed?’ Col E. G. Matthews: “They believed there was going to be a coup.”

The whistleblowers also testified that Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi’s shame J6 subcommittee DID NOT want their testimony during their politicized investigation!

Of course they didn’t! They wanted to hide the truth from the American public.

