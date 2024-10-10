JD Vance’s Message to Black Voters STUNS Crowd in Detroit

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: JD Vance Gives Outstanding Answer When Asked Why Black People in Detroit Should Vote for Him and Trump (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Here We Go: North Carolina Officials Change Election Rules in Hurricane-Devastated Counties that Mostly Voted for Trump, Fueling Republican Election Integrity Concerns

ARTICLE 3: BUSTED: Kamala Harris Forgets to Mute Her Mic as Handler Reportedly Feeds Her Questions During Hurricane Briefing: “It’s a Live Broadcast!” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: VIOLENCE-PROMOTING LEFTIST Professor Caught on Camera Telling Students What Could Happen to Men Who Won’t Vote For “a potential female president”: ”We could line up all those guys and SHOOT them!” [VIDEO]

ARTICLE 5: Watch: Hurricane Researchers Encounter Chaotic Scene as They Fly Into the Heart of Milton

