VIOLENCE-PROMOTING LEFTIST Professor Caught on Camera Telling Students What Could Happen to Men Who Won’t Vote For “a potential female president”: ”We could line up all those guys and SHOOT them!” [VIDEO]

Parents are fed up with teachers indoctrinating their children.

From Kindergarten – to grad school, our youth are being used as tools by the Democrat Party to support, protest, vote, and even commit violence to show their support for the “tolerant, diverse, and open-minded” Left.

Students have repeatedly released videos that reveal that, in many cases, the education parents thought their children were receiving in school and the education they are actually receiving are two very different things.

A shocking video taken inside the classroom, reportedly at the University of Kansas, shows what appears to be a Trump-hating professor telling his young and impressionable students that men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris for President should be lined up and SHOT!

“If you think guys are smarter than girls, you’ve got some serious problems,” the unidentified (for now) professor says to what appears to be a lecture room filled with students. “it’s what frustrates me—There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be President.”

Then, the professor appears to be calling for violence against males who don’t agree with his views: “We could line all those guys up and shoot them!” He explained his incindiary remarks, They clearly don’t understand the way the world works.”

The professor, who appeared out of breath during his hateful rant, joked about his disgusting remark: “Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that.”

Seriously ⁦@UnivOfKansas⁩? You’re letting this be said in your classrooms? That men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris for President should be lined up and shot?? ⁦@RogerMarshallMD⁩ ⁦@JerryMoran⁩ pic.twitter.com/7hHihxScEg — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 9, 2024

One parent commented under the X post, saying, “My son goes to school there. I’m seriously considering having him go to another college. I want my money spent on education, not indoctrination. These ‘professors’ aren’t worth the money we waste on them. If they want to teach like this they should go to Venezuela or China.”

Another wrote: “Embarrassed for my Alma Mater—the place I learned to eschew this type of unthinking barbarity is now promoting it

I’ll be encouraging friends and family to rescind any gifts to the Endowment and stop making them indefinitely into the future until this changes.”

A Kansas resident expressed his disappointment at how far left his state has gotten: “t’s crazy how colleges have just turned into indoctrination centers…and makes me sad that the state I was born and raised in is allowing it. Never thought Kansas would go this far left.”

This isn’t the first time a far-left lunatic professor from the University of Kansas has been outed for making outrageous, violent remarks.

In 2013, the University of Kansas placed Professor David Guth on administrative leave after strong public backlash to his controversial gun control tweet in response to the Navy Yard shooting.

“I don’t want anyone to feel afraid to come to campus but one way to quiet this was to create some distance,” Brill said. “And to make sure that Professor Guth was able to be safe too.”

Guth, a Strategic Communications professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism, tweeted on Monday:

“#NavyYardShooting The blood is on the hands of the #NRA. Next time, let it be YOUR sons and daughters. Shame on you. May God damn you.”

Following the discovery of his tweet, Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little released a statement announcing the university’s decision to place the professor on leave.

Dean Brill wrote that the privilege to express controversial opinions must be balanced with the rights of others, and she clarified that administrative leave is intended to create time for the University to review the situation rather than to punish Professor Guth.