Watch: Hurricane Researchers Encounter Chaotic Scene as They Fly Into the Heart of Milton

by

A chaotic scene unfolded inside a federal research plane tracking the intensity and direction of Hurricane Milton, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted footage Tuesday from inside the hurricane hunter WP-3D Orion plane known as “Miss Piggy.”

In the video, someone was heard saying, “147,” which perhaps was the windspeed they were monitoring, he then added, “Pretty good,” as he and another man used their arms to brace in the turbulence.

Suddenly the plane went through a pocket of air that sent stuff flying in the cabin.

“D***,” one said in response, adding later, “Wow.”

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory saying, “Devastating hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the west coast of Florida, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect.”

“Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it crosses the Florida Peninsula and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to be spread inland across the peninsula,” the statement continued.

“Preparations to protect life and property in the warning areas should be complete by tonight,” the agency advised.

A large storm surge of 10-15 feet is anticipated to strike the Tampa Bay area and southward toward Englewood.

“This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so,” the NHC said.

The Weather Channel created a CGI simulation to illustrate just how high the waters could go.

The Associated Press reported that Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 111-129 miles per hour.

