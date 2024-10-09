BUSTED: Kamala Harris Forgets to Mute Her Mic as Handler Reportedly Feeds Her Questions During Hurricane Briefing: “It’s a Live Broadcast!” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is so lost and confused that she needs help completing a simple briefing with the assistance of her handlers. Even worse, she cannot keep it a secret anymore.

As NBC News reported, Harris and her boss Joe Biden took part in a briefing on Wednesday regarding preparations for Hurricane Milton as it bears down on Florida and updates on recovery efforts from the deleterious impacts of Hurricane Helene.

As TGP readers know, Milton is expected to bring widespread destruction to the western side of Florida, particularly the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas. Those who do not flee these areas are essentially signing their own death certificates.

But when Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, began speaking about the horrifying damage Milton would leave, Harris got distracted. She heard an aide feeding her questions and was seen dressing down the person.

Worse, Harris forgot to mute her mic, allowing all of America to hear what she was saying.

“It’s a live broadcast!” she snapped.

The Trump campaign managed to capture the exact moment her little episode occurred.

WATCH:

Kamala can be heard telling an aide (who is feeding her questions) that it’s a “live broadcast” before immediately asking the question. She’s a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWQteg20Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

One should not be shocked by this display of glaring incompetence considering Harris got destroyed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he rightfully refused to take her call, knowing she was looking to score political points.

Imagine if this happened at a press conference with foreign leaders. Do you think adversarial nations like Russia and China would not seek to use this against the United States?

This is just the latest example demonstrating that America and the world will not be safe under a Kamala Harris regime. Voters need to act accordingly.