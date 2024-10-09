JD Vance Gives Outstanding Answer When Asked Why Black People in Detroit Should Vote for Him and Trump (VIDEO)

JD Vance had a campaign event in Detroit this week and was asked at one point why black voters in the city should support him and Trump. He gave a nearly perfect answer.

He emphasized that when Detroit was more prosperous, all Americans there of every color did better. He also emphasized law and order, saying that black people in Detroit want to live in a safe city.

The race for Michigan is tight this year and comments like these from Vance could make a big difference for the Trump campaign.

Here’s part of Vance’s answer, via Twitter/X:

A reporter just asked JD Vance what his message to black voters is, and Vance’s answer was PERFECT. He even explained that his upbringing in Appalachia relates to the story of black people “The story of black Americans, especially in the city of Detroit, is actually very similar to the story of Appalachian white Americans who came from West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee… And it wasn’t always perfect, but for a generation in this country, people black and white worked together, raised their families, built things in this country, and created prosperity for the entire country.”

Watch the clip below:

Here’s more from WCMU News:

In the majority Black city, the campaign welcomed a speaking lineup that included a pastor and a choir member of a Black church Trump campaigned at this past summer, a woman who discussed being laid off from her auto job, and a congressional candidate. Despite the handful of Black speakers, the audience for Vance’s mid-afternoon talk appeared to be largely white. Though speeches tried to reach a broader audience. Martell Bivings Jr., a candidate running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, encouraged attendees to build support in Detroit. “It may not be the coolest thing to say you are a Republican in Detroit. But the time is coming where they will be wearing a shirt and saying it was cool to be a Republican in Detroit,” Bivings said, telling the audience to, “be a Republican in Detroit before it’s cool.”

Democrats are worried about Michigan. Vance is giving them more reasons to be concerned.