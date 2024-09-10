House Task Force Obtains “Gruesome Autopsy” of Trump Rally Shooter Thomas Crooks

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA), who is the leader of the House task force in charge of investigating the assassination attempt on President Trump, has revealed the autopsy of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks is “gruesome.”

In a comment to The Daily Mail, Rep. Kelly said that people who “don’t have a strong stomach” shouldn’t see the autopsy.

Punch Bowl News reported the Trump Shooting Task Force obtained the autopsy through a subpoena to the Allegheny County medical examiner.

Also contained in the subpoena was a request for everyone in the room when the autopsy occurred.

The Trump Shooting Task Force did not say when or if the autopsy will be released to the public.

The leader of the congressional committee investigating the assassination attempt on Donald Trump says the autopsy report of shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks is stomach-churning. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., the top Republican in charge of the probe told DailyMail.com that the report and its grisly details are ‘gruesome.’ However, he did not provide a timetable for when the autopsy would be released publicly. Kelly, who represents Butler, Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred, has led several investigative trips to the fairgrounds where Trump spoke to further uncover details about the tragedy that left one dead and several, including the former president, injured. On Tuesday, Kelly exclusively told DailyMail.com that the autopsy should not be seen by those who ‘don’t have a strong stomach.’

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a preliminary investigation report by Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-R) revealed the body of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was cremated 10 days after the shooting.

