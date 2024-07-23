BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle Resigns

Breaking – Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigned on Tuesday morning. This is one day after her evasive and repulsive testimony before Congress and 10 days after President Trump was shot on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cheatle failed in her primary job – to protect the President of the United States.

On Monday, Cheatle took full responsibility for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the murder of Trump rally Corey Comperatore.

Members of Congress, including Speaker Johnson, called for Cheatle to resign.

Director of Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle claims she takes “full responsibility” for the failure to protect President Donald Trump. If she truly accepts responsibility for the significant security failures, she should resign. pic.twitter.com/2ObmS2SX7M — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 22, 2024

Director Cheatle is expected to release a statement later this morning.

According to the Oversight Project, Cheatle announced her resignation through an email she sent to her workforce.

ABC has obtained the email she sent out to the workforce. Read below:

To the Men and Women of the U.S. Secret Service, The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission. The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse. However, this incident does not define us. We remain an organization based on integrity and staffed by individuals of exceptional dedication and talent. As l’ve stated, the Secret Service will move forward with our investigatory and protective mission in a steadfast manner. We do not retreat from challenge. However, I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission. When I got the call asking if I would return to the Secret Service after my brief retirement, I did not hesitate. I love this agency, our mission, and the great men and women who sacrifice so much every day. I have, and will always, put the needs of this agency first. In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director. When I assumed the role as your Director, I pledged to do so with honor and integrity. These values have guided my entire career for 29 years. As many of you know, I served as a special agent for 27 years – securing events for FPOTUS Clinton, working as a supervisor on VP Cheney’s detail, leading RTC, operating as the SAIC of ATL, supervising VP Biden’s detail, and finally overseeing the agency’s protective mission under the Trump Administration as AD-OPO. As I stated in the hearing yesterday, all of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation’s support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission. Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation. Trending: Mobile Data Reveals Someone Who Regularly Visited Thomas Crooks’ Home and Work Also Visited a Building in Washington DC Near FBI Office

This is a developing story.