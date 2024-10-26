The Democrat Party Is a Crime Syndicate: THIRD Major Fraudulent Ballot Registration Operation Busted Manufacturing THOUSANDS of Fake Registrations — WHEN WILL RICO CHARGES BE FILED?

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania city officials announced on Friday that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation investigation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations. At least 2,500 ballot registrations were in question.

During their press conference on Friday morning, the officials announced that the investigation would likely expand to include at least two neighboring counties.

Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name during the press conference.

A county attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pennsylvania counties to be on alert for fake registrations.

The Lancaster County attorney blasted the Pennsylvania Secretary of State, Al Schmidt, a Trump-hating RINO, for playing politics following the discovery instead of assisting the county.

Several of the registrations included the same handwriting. Most of the registrations were not signed by the people who were listed on the registration.

The investigation is ongoing.

* * * * * * * * *

In August 2023, The Gateway Pundit broke the explosive reporting on the GBI Strategies fraudulent voter registration group that was operating openly in Michigan and numerous other states during the 2020 election.

On August 8, 2023, The Gateway Pundit revealed a major fraudulent voter registration operation that had been under investigation for almost three years in Michigan, spanning several cities across the state.

Although the investigation involved lead investigators working for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and at least one analyst working for Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the true depth of the investigation and the shocking details uncovered by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department were hidden from the public.

Thanks to the work of Patty McMurray, Phil O’Halloran, and others, we were able to report that Empower Michigan, staffed by GBI Strategies, appears to share the same address as the Democrat Party Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.

During our investigations, we learned that GBI Strategies saved the “good forms (registrations)” and loaded them into a computer before they were delivered to the clerk’s offices. Why was that? Could it be so they could share these ghost registrations with leftist groups during the election?

Why did GBI Strategies or Empower Michigan need to download the information contained on the voter registration forms they collected?

You can read more about this criminal group here.

No one was ever arrested for the thousands of fraudulent ballots turned in to clerks in Michigan.

The GBI Strategies investigation was turned over to the FBI, where it went to die. Of course.

* * * * * * * * *

Fast forward to August 2024...

In August 2024, Patty McMurray and Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reported on a second far-left fraudulent voter registration manufacturing group.

The Gateway Pundit's Patty McMurray reported on a different Democrat-funded voter registration group that was accused of turning in hundreds of suspected fraudulent voter registrations—this time in Ohio—in 2024!

Officials discovered that a group called Black Fork Strategies, which operates across the state of Ohio, was and is being investigated by the Ohio Secretary of State over another alleged fraudulent voter registration campaign.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections has turned over several suspicious voter registration applications to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division.

Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland recently held up an inch-wide stack of suspected fraudulent registrations at a recent board meeting. The registrations, turned in by Black Fork Strategies, appear to have all the same handwriting.

You can read more about this here.

The Gateway Pundit continues to report on numerous far-left voter registration groups operating around the country.

Democrats found an easy way to manufacture votes—with fake registrations, mail-in ballots, and unmanned mailboxes.

Where are the Republican attorneys? There is now enough raw evidence to launch a RICO investigation against the Democrat Party crime syndicate.

These are not isolated groups. This is taking place across the country!

The lawsuits need to be filed—the sooner the better!

If Republicans think they can beat the fraud after the ballots are in the mail, they are completely not paying attention. It's too late then!

If this is not stopped, America may never have a free and fair election again.

We hope and pray the Republican Party is paying attention. Please share this with your Republican representatives or Attorney General.

We believe we have enough information to launch a serious investigation into these criminal organizations.

Please pass this on before it's too late.