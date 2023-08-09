TGP’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray Join Steve Bannon on the War Room to Discuss GBI Strategies and Mysterious Director Gary Bell (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit broke a BLOCKBUSTER REPORT on 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

(Thanks to Phil O’Halloran, Lori Skibo and Ben Wetmore for their work on this report.)

The investigation has been buried by politicians and the press.

On October 8, 2020. only one month before the 2020 general election, Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a black female (whose name was redacted from the police report), dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office. Meisch noticed that several of the registrations appeared to be signed by the same person and had incorrect addresses and phone numbers and other mistakes

The Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate. On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Mr. Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG.

An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.

On Wednesday Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the latest update in our reporting on the Muskegon guns and registrations scandal.

After DC Draino set the table, TGP’s Jim Hoft went on to discuss Wednesday’s report where we revealed the director of GBI Strategies Gray Bell’s vast network of leftist groups paid top dollar by Democrat funders.

Gary Bell directs over 70 leftist organizations in 20 states that focus on voter registrations. Gary Bell is an important person in “getting out the vote.”

Jim Hoft discussed Gary Bell and GBI Strategies earlier today.

Patty McMurray then shared more information on how this affected the 2020 elections in Michigan.

