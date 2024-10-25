UPDATE: Lancaster County Pennsylvania Fake Ballot Registrations Scandal Expands, Thousands of Fake Registrations – Involves Two More Counties – Two Groups Mentioned in Scandal (VIDEO)

UPDATE: The Lancaster County, Pennsylvania attorney announced on Friday that the investigation expanded to at least two neighboring counties.
Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name today.
The groups have not been named.
Another attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pensylvannia counties to be on alert for fake registrations.
The Lancaster County attorney blasted the Pennsylvania Secretary of State for playing politics instead of assisting the county.
Several of the registrations included the same handwriting! Most of the registrations were not signed by the people who were listed.
Two batches of over 1,000 each were turned in this past week. The investigation is isolated to one or two organizations. The attorneys would not identify the organization in question.
This video clip was from the press conference today.
This is a developing story.
PLEASE NOTE: The Gateway Pundit was first to report on the GBI Strategies voter registration scandal in Michigan in 2020. The scandal that resembles the Lancaster scandal involved 8,000 to 12,000 fraudulent registrations.
The Michigan AG did not indict any individuals and turned the investigation over to the FBI, where it went to die.
Guns, Burner Phones and Fake Registrations – The Buried Michigan Voter Fraud Scandal: GBI Strategies Director Gary Bell Had 70 Organizations Operating in 20 States in 2020 – TIED TO JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN