UPDATE: Lancaster County Pennsylvania Fake Ballot Registrations Scandal Expands, Thousands of Fake Registrations – Involves Two More Counties – Two Groups Mentioned in Scandal (VIDEO)

UPDATE: The Lancaster County, Pennsylvania attorney announced on Friday that the investigation expanded to at least two neighboring counties.

Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name today.

The groups have not been named.

Another attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pensylvannia counties to be on alert for fake registrations.

The Lancaster County attorney blasted the Pennsylvania Secretary of State for playing politics instead of assisting the county.

Several of the registrations included the same handwriting! Most of the registrations were not signed by the people who were listed.

Two batches of over 1,000 each were turned in this past week. The investigation is isolated to one or two organizations. The attorneys would not identify the organization in question.

The Michigan AG did not indict any individuals and turned the investigation over to the FBI, where it went to die.