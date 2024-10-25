BREAKING: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Uncovers and Halts Suspected Voter Registration Fraud Scheme — 2,500 Potentially Fraudulent Applications Submitted Just Before Deadline

The Lancaster County Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s Office have unveiled a suspected voter registration fraud scheme.

At a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM in the Commissioners Meeting Room, county officials will detail the findings of their investigation and outline the steps taken to address this serious breach.

Republican County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons, and Alice Yoder will join Adams to discuss how the alleged fraud was identified and the implications it may have on the upcoming elections.

According to preliminary reports, the 2,500 suspicious applications were submitted in two large batches just before the voter registration deadline.

The fraudulent applications included inconsistencies like duplicate handwriting, inconsistent signatures, and inaccurate addresses.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating the fraudulent applications and has confirmed that 60% of those reviewed so far have been fraudulent.

The investigation believes the fraudulent voter registrations are connected to a large-scale canvassing operation for voter registrations that dates back to June.

The District Attorney’s office is encouraging anyone who believes their personal information may have been used on a fraudulent voter registration application to contact them.

Read the press release:

The Lancaster County Board of Elections – consisting of County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons and Alice Yoder – together with Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, will hold a press conference on Friday, October 25 at 11:30 AM in the Commissioners Meeting Room located on the 7th floor of the Lancaster County Government Building. Board of Elections staff members identified and contained incidents of voter registration fraud. Elections staff and the District Attorney’s office are currently assessing the nature and volume of the fraud. Suspected fraudulent voter registration forms were dropped off at the Board of Elections Office in two batches at or near the deadline for submission. There are approximately 2,500 voter registration applications total in these two batches. Concerns were raised during the staff’s normal process to review and enter applications into the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) System and law enforcement was alerted. The Board of Elections and District Attorney will provide an update on how these applications have been identified, isolated, and investigated. Our Lancaster County Elections system is secure. Our systems worked. We will continue to operate with the highest levels of veracity, integrity, and transparency so that Lancaster County voters can be confident in our election. Voters who have recently registered to vote are encouraged to check their voter registration online and ensure its accuracy at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx.

Just as Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, uncovers a suspected voter registration fraud scheme, similar election security concerns have arisen in Mesa County, Colorado, where over a dozen mailed ballots were fraudulently cast before their intended recipients even had a chance to receive them.

In Colorado, three fraudulent votes were counted before election officials identified the tampering.

In Phoenix, Arizona, firefighting crews responded to a fire just outside a post office near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona. After extinguishing the flames, they delivered roughly twenty electoral ballots, and other mail pieces were damaged in the blaze.

In Orange County, Florida, ballots with a USPS master key were stolen from mailboxes and found at a storm drain.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the ballots were taken from mailboxes by an unidentified suspect using an arrow key, also known as a master key, that was stolen from the United States Postal Service.

A man in Sierra Madre, California uncovered nearly a dozen ballots stuffed in a storm drain while doing yard work.