Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says We Need Illegals to Pick Our Crops (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) unhinged behavior and troubling comments.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt of Congress, Crockett screamed and cussed at her Republican colleagues.

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bested and humiliated her, she ran to CNN to whine.

Crockett has also been a peddler of dangerous rhetoric.

Just hours before the second assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, Crockett suggested that Trump and the MAGA movement represent a domestic terror threat.

Crockett recently appeared on MSNBC to share what Democrats really think of migrants. We need illegals to pick our crops.

Rep. Crockett: I hate that he plays on the fact that most people, unless you’ve been through the immigration system, don’t really understand how immigration works. But typically when I’m on the road and people talk to me about the price of food, one of the things that I ask them is, ‘How many of your children are you raising to go and work on the farms?’ I usually get absolutely zero hands. I explain to them, this is why we don’t demonize people that are actually coming to our country to help us out economically. If you want to better understand how it is that our food prices are so expensive, well, one of the reasons is that we don’t have the labor that we need. I have talked to the farmers as someone that serves on the AG Committee. Or when we look at how he’s demonized the Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, we know that those business persons have come out and said, ‘No, they helped us out.’ We needed that labor. Watch: