Crazy Crockett Says MTG’s Comment on Her Fake Eyelashes was “Racist” – But Forgets to Mention Her Racist Response to MTG (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett ran to CNN on Sunday to whine about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Crockett doubled down on her claims that MTG is a racist after the Georgia Republican commented on her fake eyelashes during a House hearing last week.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee Thursday evening held a meeting to hold US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The meeting devolved into chaos after Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchanged barbs.

The catfight started after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Jasmine Crockett’s fake eyelashes during Thursday’s hearing.

Crockett snapped and went off MTG’s “bleach blonde” hair and “built butch body.”

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper asked Crockett if Greene’s comment about her eyelashes was racist.

“Do you think her going after your eyelashes, that that, in itself, is racist? Tapper asked Crockett.

“I think her specifically doing it to me, yes, that was the intent,” Crockett said.

“MAGA has historically been on social media, doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s black with lashes and nails and hair and so she’s ghetto,’” Crockett told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“So to me, this was her buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd. And so yeah, I absolutely think that she only did it to be racist towards me,” she said.

Crockett forgot to tell Jake Tapper about her racist response to MTG as she called for House Speaker Johnson to rein in the Georgia Republican.

