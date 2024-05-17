CROCKETT CRACKS: Unhinged Democrat ERUPTS Starts SCREAMING During House Oversight Hearing on AG Garland’s Contempt of Congress (VIDEO)

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing tonight on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt of Congress.

The Oversight Committee is expected to vote on Garland’s obvious contempt during the hearing tonight.

First, MTG blasted Rep. Crockett on her fake eyelashes.

Things are out of control in the Oversight Committee as there have been repeated outbursts from Marjorie Taylor Greene. The hearing has been tied up after Greene insulted the appearance of another member. Greene: I would like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are… pic.twitter.com/vl2LWpkbm2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

Then Democrats came UNGLUED once Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put AOC in her place and told her she “did not have the intelligence” to debate her. AOC did not like this very much and pressed the committee Chairman James Comer to hold a vote on MTG’s mean words about AOC’s lack of intelligence. Wow!

Then Rep. Jasmine Crockett called for a clarification but Chairman Comer could not understand her English.

That’s when Democrat Crockett STARTED SCREAMING at MTG – This was a new low, even for Democrats!

Jasmine Crockett: I’m trying to get clarification… GOP Anna Paulina Luna: Calm down. Jasmine Crockett: No, no, because this’ what ya-all do. Rep. una: Calm down. Crockett: No! Don’t tell me to calm down! You’re out of control. Because you all talk noise and then you can’t take it!

This was insane!

You’ve got to see this to believe it!