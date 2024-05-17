CROCKETT CRACKS: Unhinged Democrat ERUPTS Starts SCREAMING During House Oversight Hearing on AG Garland’s Contempt of Congress (VIDEO)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett loses it in Committee – starts screaming at AOC! Unreal!

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing tonight on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt of Congress.

The Oversight Committee is expected to vote on Garland’s obvious contempt during the hearing tonight.

First, MTG blasted Rep. Crockett on her fake eyelashes.

Then Democrats came UNGLUED once Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put AOC in her place and told her she “did not have the intelligence” to debate her.  AOC did not like this very much and pressed the committee Chairman James Comer to hold a vote on MTG’s mean words about AOC’s lack of intelligence. Wow!

Then Rep. Jasmine Crockett called for a clarification but Chairman Comer could not understand her English.

That’s when Democrat Crockett STARTED SCREAMING at MTG – This was a new low, even for Democrats!

Jasmine Crockett: I’m trying to get clarification…

GOP Anna Paulina Luna: Calm down.

Jasmine Crockett: No, no, because this’ what ya-all do.

Rep. una: Calm down.

Crockett: No! Don’t tell me to calm down! You’re out of control. Because you all talk noise and then you can’t take it!

This was insane!
You’ve got to see this to believe it!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

