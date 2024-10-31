AWFUL: Jimmy Kimmel Tells Sick ‘Joke’ Promoting Suppression of Trump Voters – Pro-Trump Meme Maker Targeted by Feds for Election Joke Responds (VIDEO)

The radical left is so desperate to alter the course of the presidential election that they are resorting to illegally suppressing the vote of Republicans. Now, one prominent liberal ‘comedian’ finds himself in potentially hot water over a nasty joke that promotes deceiving Trump fans.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on multiple apparent voter suppression efforts by Democrats and election officials, particularly in the swing state of Pennsylvania. These include Democrats allegedly posing as election officials, voting lines being shut down early, and RNC delegates being hauled off in handcuffs for urging people to remain in line.

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel decided to hide behind comedy to promote his own form of voter suppression. During his monologue on his eponymous show Jimmy Kimmel Live! reminding people that election voting was underway, he told those voting for Trump to wait until Thursday or Friday to vote.

Of course, Election Day is on Tuesday, which means Trump fans would not be able to cast their ballots. Election interference and voter suppression, anyone?

“I don’t know if you guys know about this, but we have an election coming up,” Kimmel said. “If you can vote early, vote early; if you can’t vote early, vote on time.”

“If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late,” Kimmel continues. “Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.”

WATCH:

Jimmy Kimmel: “If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late. Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.” pic.twitter.com/Il1Ch6S0eE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 31, 2024

As TGP readers know, pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, AKA Ricky Vaughn, was sentenced to 7 months in prison ( a punishment later overturned) for savagely trolling Crooked Hillary Clinton and her supporters during the 2016 election.

The federal government alleged that Mackey conspired with others on X/Twitter to encourage black people to vote via text message. He tweeted an image of a black woman in front of an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign.

Imposed on the picture was this message: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925. Vote for Hillary and be a part of history.”

Mackey responded to this disgusting election comment by Jimmy Kimmel by noting the absolute hell the Deep State put him through and inquired whether Kimmel would enjoy similar treatment.

“When I made an election joke, the Deep State used it as a pretext to conduct a fishing expedition against me, subpoenaing all financial records, leases, employment information and pay stubs, and email accounts,” he wrote.

“Will Jimmy Kimmel enjoy the same?”

When I made an election joke, the Deep State used it as a pretext to conduct a fishing expedition against me, subpoenaing all financial records, leases, employment information and pay stubs, and email accounts. Will Jimmy Kimmel enjoy the same? https://t.co/uAMI9saL2i — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) October 31, 2024

Of course, he won’t. The rules in today’s ‘justice’ system apply only in one direction.