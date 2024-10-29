RNC Demands Immediate Action from Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Amid Allegations of Voter Suppression and Disenfranchisement

In a sternly-worded letter, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has called on Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth, Al Schmidt, to ensure that every Pennsylvanian can vote unimpeded.

Chairman Michael Whatley is urging immediate intervention to address reports of widespread issues at polling sites across the state.

“With only eight days until Election Day, Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth deserve every option available to exercise their civic duty. But voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression, and we demand immediate action to ensure every legal vote can be cast and counted properly,” RNC Chairman Whatley said in a statement.

According to the press release:

We have received numerous concerning reports from Pennsylvania voters that computers are down, polling sites are closing early and are not accepting any more voters, and that mail ballots will not be counted.

This is especially alarming considering the state’s Governor, Josh Shapiro, posted on “X” that he cast his mail ballot at a Montgomery County Satellite Office without a problem.

Pennsylvanians deserve the same effortless experience boasted about by Governor Shapiro, but county offices appear unable or unwilling to provide it.

Tomorrow, October 29, 2024, is the last day to request a mail-in ballot in person at a county election office. No voter should be turned away, told an office is closing early, or told they cannot be accommodated if they appear during the posted business hours.

We are asking Secretary Schmidt to provide relief immediately – supporting a “free, fair, safe, and secure” election as he promised.

Republican committeewoman Fran Haller contacted The Gateway Pundit and expressed deep frustration over the voting issues at local service centers, particularly noting early closures that are not in line with the official schedule.

I am the Republican committeewoman in Bucks County, PA. We have a problem with the On Demand Voting. Republicans are coming out to vote early here in Bucks County. Voters are being turned away at the County Gov’t Service Centers because they are closing well before the hours that are posted on the Board of Election’s website. https://www.buckscounty.gov/1417/Voting-On-Demand-Ballot-Replacement-and The 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055 has closed at 2:30 a number of times when the closing time is posted as 4:30. This facility has ample parking, so it is more favorable than the 55 E. Court St. Doylestown location. Today, voters were turned away from the Doylestown location because they only had one printer, and they would not be processed in time. This is voter disenfranchisement. Our Bucks County Commissioners are in charge of the Board of Elections. I have called the commissioners. Bob Harvie called me back, but his response was unsatisfactory. He apologized for the inconvenience but did not say what they would do to correct this issue. If you can, please shine a light on this! I’m sure they will be pulling this disenfranchisement until October 29, when On Demand voting ends. How many people that were turned away will return?

I’m in Levittown Bucks County trying in vote early IP for the second time. I’ve been told the line is 4 hours and I will not be able to vote today. It’s now 11:46. This is unacceptable. The push for early voting isn’t a surprise. There’s 2 people working this location.… pic.twitter.com/s9PICh3oR3 — Stacy Williams (@StacyWi16207038) October 28, 2024

Bucks County Republican Committee released a statement on Facebook:

We have gotten many calls from voters this weekend saying they weren't able to vote on demand at the Bucks County Board of Elections or their satellite offices yesterday as they closed the lines for on-demand voting around noon. We are also aware of people getting in line, on time, and being turned away before the hours for on-demand voting officially ended. If you or someone you know has had this experience please send us, or have them send us, an email detailing their experience to [email protected] An additional problem is a website that was incorrectly advertising on-demand voting as being available up until 5 pm on Saturday. The website in question, vote.pa, is not an official website and is not affiliated with the PA Department of State, the Bucks County Board of Elections, or the Republican Party and, In fact, the website is paid for by Commonwealth Communications, a left-leaning progressive organization. For correct voting information please visit vote.pa.gov or https://www.buckscounty.gov/1252/Board-of-Elections. The last days to do on-demand in-person voting will be Monday 10/28 and Tuesday 10/29 from 8 AM to 5 PM at the Administration Building in Doylestown, and 4:30 at the Government Centers in Quakertown and Levittown. Please be aware they have been closing the line early so be sure to get in line as soon as possible. We can't let long lines and closed offices stop us from casting our votes to ensure victory. If you are not able to do on-demand voting, please be sure to get to your polls on Tuesday, November 5th, we need every vote to win! President Trump and our Republican candidates are counting on us. When Bucks County wins, we win PA, when we win PA…we win the White House!

According to Val Biancaniello, the Democrats were discouraging voters from in-person voting on Monday in Delaware County so she encouraged voters to stay in line.

The RNC's letter takes aim at Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who recently touted his smooth voting experience at a Montgomery County Satellite Office.

The RNC claims that, unlike Shapiro, many ordinary Pennsylvanians have faced a frustrating experience, turned away from election offices that are closing early or unable to accommodate them due to equipment issues.

Whatley and the RNC are demanding that Schmidt take swift action to provide “the same effortless experience boasted about by Governor Shapiro.”

Read the letter below: