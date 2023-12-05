BREAKING: Federal Appeals Court Sides with Pro-Trump Meme Maker Douglass Mackey – Drops 7-Month Prison Sentence for Online Joke

Pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, AKA, Ricky Vaughn, was sentenced to 7 months in prison in October for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Mackey was facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for speech crimes.

Mackey was indicted in January 2021 by the feds for using the social media platform to ‘spread election disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton voters in 2016.

The Pro-Trump meme maker was later found guilty for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Mackey posted a humorous meme telling Hillary voters to text in their vote on Wednesday after the election. It was obviously a joke. Unfortunately for Mackey, the Marxists have no sense of humor. Douglass Markey was indicted and convicted on Friday for posting jokes online.

Mackey was sentenced to 7 months in prison for posting an online joke in October.

Here is the meme that Ricky Vaughn posted back in 2016!

What the mainstream media and the Marxists won’t tell you:

Democrat activist Kristina Wong posted the exact same meme online on election Day in 2016. She was even wearing a MAGA hat and included Trump signs in her post.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this back in 2021.

Her tweet is STILL LIVE seven years later. She has never been charged by the corrupt two-tiered justice system.

On Monday a federal judge stayed Mackey’s 7-month prison sentence.

Douglass Mackey posted the good news on Twitter-X.

Mackey wrote this on today’s decision:

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals just overruled the District Court in granting our motion for bond pending appeal. This ruling is huge because it means that the appeals court decided that my appeal presents “substantial” and “debatable” issues of law that, if resolved in my favor, will result in my conviction being vacated. The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that my appeal was frivolous and that this was a typical election crime case like any other in U.S. history. This is a very encouraging step towards vindication.

BREAKING NEWS: Second Circuit Court of Appeals grants bond pending appeal in the Douglass Mackey meme case The Second Circuit Court of Appeals just overruled the District Court in granting our motion for bond pending appeal. This ruling is huge because it means that the appeals… — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) December 4, 2023

Mackey explained:

If we lose the appeal in the Second Circuit, we will swiftly file an appeal with the Supreme Court. I want to extend my gratitude and thanks to all benefactors, supporters, and all of the great attorneys who have worked on my case.

This lawsuit launched a very dangerous precedent by the communist left. Thank God there are still sane judges who actually respect the rule of law today.

