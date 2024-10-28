ANOTHER QUESTIONABLE REGISTRATION INCIDENT IN PENNSYLVANIA! Woman Identified in Luzerne County Dumped Pile of Applications on the Last Day of Registration – Was Same Woman Who Ran Out of Paper Ballots in 2022 Election

On Friday, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, city officials announced that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation investigation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations.

During their press conference on Friday morning, the officials announced that the investigation would likely expand to include at least two neighboring counties.

Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name during the press conference.

A county attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pennsylvania counties to be on alert for fake registrations.

One Lancaster County attorney blasted Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt, a Trump-hating RINO, for playing politics following the discovery instead of assisting the county.

Several of the registrations included the same handwriting. Most of the registrations were not signed by the people who were listed on the registration.

It appears this was not an isolated incident.

X-user Diligent Denizen posted video on October 23 from the Luzerne County meeting where they ALSO reported an incident where the the former Director of Elections dumped a heap of registrations, some of them from June, on the last day to register.

BREAKING: LUZERNE COUNTY, PA Manager Romilda Crocamo said that an individual (I'm not accusing anyone) dropped & "DUMPED" a "BUNCH" of VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION forms DATED back to JUNE to the Bureau of Elections on the LAST DAY of registration. One of which belonged… pic.twitter.com/r8cfxPplOg — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) October 26, 2024

County officials identified former Director of Elections in Lucerne County, Beth McBride, as the person who dumped piles of registrations on the last day to register to vote.

So there are now at least two reported incidents of questionable ballot registrations being turned in to officials in the last week of registration.

Scott Presler reported: “At the most recent Luzerne County Board of Elections meeting, Manager Romilda Crocamo revealed that “Beth McBride dropped off and dumped a numerous amount of applications. Most of them were dated in June. They were delivered to the Bureau of Election on the last day of registration.” Beth McBride was the acting Director of Elections when Luzerne County ran out of paper on Election Day in 2022.”

SCOOP: ‼️Major Breaking Story‼️ At the most recent Luzerne County Board of Elections meeting, Manager Romilda Crocamo revealed that “Beth McBride dropped off and dumped a numerous amount of applications. Most of them were dated in June. They were delivered to the Bureau… https://t.co/JD5YYs38yf — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 27, 2024

Of course, as The Gateway Pundit readers know — we have been reporting on leftist groups manufacturing THOUSANDS of fraudulent ballot registrations in swing states for over a year now!

* * * * * * * * *

In August 2023, The Gateway Pundit broke the explosive reporting on the GBI Strategies fraudulent voter registration group that was operating openly in Michigan and numerous other states during the 2020 election.

On August 8, 2023, The Gateway Pundit revealed a major fraudulent voter registration operation that had been under investigation for almost three years in Michigan, spanning several cities across the state.

Although the investigation involved lead investigators working for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and at least one analyst working for Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the true depth of the investigation and the shocking details uncovered by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department were hidden from the public.

Thanks to the work of Patty McMurray, Phil O’Halloran, and others, we were able to report that Empower Michigan, staffed by GBI Strategies, appears to share the same address as the Democrat Party Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.

During our investigations, we learned that GBI Strategies saved the “good forms (registrations)” and loaded them into a computer before they were delivered to the clerk’s offices. Why was that? Could it be so they could share these ghost registrations with leftist groups during the election?

Why did GBI Strategies or Empower Michigan need to download the information contained on the voter registration forms they collected?

You can read more about this criminal group here.

No one was ever arrested for the thousands of fraudulent ballots turned in to clerks in Michigan.

The GBI Strategies investigation was turned over to the FBI, where it went to die. Of course.

* * * * * * * * *

Fast forward to August 2024...

In August 2024, Patty McMurray and Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reported on a second far-left fraudulent voter registration manufacturing group.

The Gateway Pundit's Patty McMurray reported on a different Democrat-funded voter registration group that was accused of turning in hundreds of suspected fraudulent voter registrations—this time in Ohio—in 2024!

Officials discovered that a group called Black Fork Strategies, which operates across the state of Ohio, was and is being investigated by the Ohio Secretary of State over another alleged fraudulent voter registration campaign.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections has turned over several suspicious voter registration applications to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division.

Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland recently held up an inch-wide stack of suspected fraudulent registrations at a recent board meeting. The registrations, turned in by Black Fork Strategies, appear to have all the same handwriting.

You can read more about this here.

The Gateway Pundit continues to report on numerous far-left voter registration groups operating around the country.

The one thing all of these groups have in common is their connection to the American left and Democrat Party.

When do the RICO investigations begin?