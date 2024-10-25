Anderson Cooper and Charlamagne Go Head-to-Head, Calling Each Other ‘Bullsh*t’ as Democrats Tear Into Each Other Live Over Kamala Harris

In a fiery confrontation that played out live on CNN, two prominent voices from the far-left—Anderson Cooper and radio host Charlamagne Tha God—clashed in a war of words over the media’s handling of Kamala Harris.

What was supposed to be a civil discussion quickly devolved into chaos, with both men calling ‘bulls***’ on each other in a clear sign that the Democrats are tearing themselves apart.

The argument erupted during a heated exchange where Charlamagne criticized CNN for not attacking former President Donald Trump enough, suggesting that the network should call him a fascist more frequently.

But it was more than just a typical rant from Charlamagne, who has hosted recent town halls with Harris.

His frustration seemed to stem from Anderson Cooper’s recent one-on-one interview with Harris, where Cooper rightfully questioned why the Kamala still struggles to show any semblance of personality or authenticity to the American people.

The CNN panel’s reviews following the town hall were absolutely brutal. Conservative contributor Scott Jennings roasted Harris as a “true double threat” of cluelessness.

CNN’s Dana Bash said she spoke to some insiders and they aren’t impressed by Kamala Harris.

“People I’m talking to say if Kamala’s goal was to close the deal tonight, they’re not sure she did that,” Dana Bash said.

Charlamagne accused the network of focusing too much on trivial discussions, such as “Is Kamala Harris Black?” while not going hard enough against Trump’s supposed “fascism.”

This predictable diatribe didn’t sit well with Cooper, who fired back, “Honestly, that’s bulls***.

But Charlamagne doubled down, insisting that CNN has spent more time covering Harris’s race than discussing Trump’s so-called threats to the Constitution—a baseless narrative peddled by Democrats who seem increasingly desperate as the 2024 election draws near.

Charlamagne: "Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump, because I don't know why we're even thinking about electing somebody who's talking about putting people in camps. I don't know why we're talking, why we want to elect somebody who's talking about mass deportation. I don't know why we're having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. Aren't we supposed to be a patriotic country? Whenever somebody like Colin Kaepernick takes a knee in this country, everybody talks about, 'Oh, that's so unpatriotic.' But a guy can say he wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election, and nobody cares. Even me bringing it up now—you brought it back to Kamala and Joe Rogan, Anderson." […] "Yeah, especially if that President is a fascist that's talking about putting people in camps, that's talking about, once again, terminating the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. That's talking about jailing his political opponents—like that rhetoric doesn't scare people?" Anderson: "I've been talking about this every night." Charlamagne: "I don't think you all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about 'Is Kamala Harris Black?' than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist." Anderson: "Honestly, that's bullsh*t. I'm sorry." Charlamagne: "I like that." Anderson: "Look, I'm a huge fan of yours. But to say that we're sitting around discussing 'Is Kamala Harris Black?'" Charlamagne: "I've seen that. I've seen those roundtable discussions a lot. Now that's bullsh*t, Anderson—for you to say that you all don't have those conversations." Anderson: "I've never asked somebody, 'Is Kamala Harris Black?'" Charlamagne: "I'm not saying you. I said the network." Anderson: "I don't think any anchor on this network has been going around saying, 'Is she Black?' Look, I'm sure we have had nutty people or people who have strongly held beliefs, who I may disagree with, who somewhere on some panel have said something."

