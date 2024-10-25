CNN’s Anderson Cooper EXPOSES Harris as a Hypocrite with This INSANE QUESTION | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 || VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick video.

ARTICLE 1: GOING VIRAL: Anderson Cooper Drops Bomb on Kamala Harris: You’ve Been in the White House For 4 Years. Why Haven’t You Done Any of This Already? (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Kamala Harris Reduced to a Stuttering Mess When Pressed on Question About Border Wall During CNN Town Hall (VIDEO)

➤ MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​


ARTICLE 3: Guardian Hit Piece Alleging Trump Groped Model Rapidly Debunked on Social Media

ARTICLE 4: Ballots Found in Florida Storm Drain Were Stolen from Mailboxes with USPS Master Key

ARTICLE 5: Tucker Carlson Brings Down the House at Trump Event in Duluth, Georgia (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.