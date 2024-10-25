CNN’s Anderson Cooper EXPOSES Harris as a Hypocrite with This INSANE QUESTION | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 || VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick video.

ARTICLE 1: GOING VIRAL: Anderson Cooper Drops Bomb on Kamala Harris: You’ve Been in the White House For 4 Years. Why Haven’t You Done Any of This Already? (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Kamala Harris Reduced to a Stuttering Mess When Pressed on Question About Border Wall During CNN Town Hall (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Guardian Hit Piece Alleging Trump Groped Model Rapidly Debunked on Social Media

ARTICLE 4: Ballots Found in Florida Storm Drain Were Stolen from Mailboxes with USPS Master Key

ARTICLE 5: Tucker Carlson Brings Down the House at Trump Event in Duluth, Georgia (VIDEO)



