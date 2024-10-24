GOING VIRAL: Anderson Cooper Drops Bomb on Kamala Harris: You’ve Been in the White House For 4 Years. Why Haven’t You Done Any of This Already? (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris participated in a CNN town hall for undecided voters on Wednesday night.

She completely bombed.

Kamala Harris did so bad that even CNN admitted she ‘didn’t close the deal’ with voters.

CNN moderator Anderson Cooper pointed out to Harris that there are voters out there who say that day one for her started almost four years ago.

Kamala Harris keeps promising to secure the border and bring down the price of groceries.

Anderson Cooper reminded Harris that she has been in office for nearly four years.

“Some voters though might ask, you’ve been in the White House for four years. You were Vice President, not the President, but why wasn’t any of that done in the last four years?” Anderson Cooper asked Harris.

Kamala Harris choked: “I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done that need to be done.”

pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris’s town hall was an unmitigated disaster.

Former Trump Campaign Advisor and Republican strategist David Urban blasted Kamala Harris for her dumpster fire town hall.

David Urban said Kamala Harris’s mind boggling word salad response to Anderson Cooper telling her she’s been in office for four years is blowing up the internet.

