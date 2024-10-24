CNN’s Dana Bash Reveals What Insiders Are Saying After Kamala Harris’s Dumpster Fire Town Hall (VIDEO)

CNN’s Dana Bash discusses Kamala Harris’s town hall

Kamala Harris on Wednesday night participated in a CNN town hall with undecided voters.

She completely bombed.

Kamala Harris did so bad that even CNN admitted she ‘didn’t close the deal’ with voters.

CNN moderator Anderson Cooper pointed out to Harris that there are voters out there who say that day one for her started almost four years ago.

Kamala Harris keeps promising to secure the border and bring down the price of groceries.

Anderson Cooper reminded Harris that she has been in office for nearly four years.

“Some voters though might ask, you’ve been in the White House for four years. You were Vice President, not the President, but why wasn’t any of that done in the last four years?” Anderson Cooper asked Harris.

Kamala Harris choked: “I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done that need to be done.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris was asked if she can point to any mistakes she has learned from.

She totally stumbled.

“I have worked very hard to make sure that I’m well-versed on issues,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris said one of her “weaknesses” is that she has a “team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives.”

Huh?

WATCH:

Kamala Harris did the “my biggest flaw is that I care too much,” line on Wednesday night.

Laughable.

WATCH:

CNN’s Dana Bash said she spoke to some insiders and they aren’t impressed by Kamala Harris.

“People I’m talking to say if Kamala’s goal was to close the deal tonight, they’re not sure she did that,” Dana Bash said.

WATCH:

