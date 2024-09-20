WATCH LIVE: Secret Service Director to Release Findings in First Trump Assassination Attempt at 1 PM Eastern Time

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. will address the public in a news briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT this Friday to discuss the agency’s findings on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump two months ago.

The briefing will cover an investigation into a July incident at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Matthew Crooks opened fire from an unsecured rooftop.

The Secret Service had called into a “center” about the IDed threat ten minutes before Trump went on stage, yet he was allowed to go on stage, and the Secret Service agent charge in Butler was on the phone with state and local police when the shooting occurred.

In July, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigned one day after her evasive and repulsive testimony before Congress and ten days after President Trump was shot on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cheatle failed in her primary job – to protect the President of the United States.

Cheatle took full responsibility for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the murder of Trump rally Corey Comperatore.

In recent weeks, lawmakers from both parties have been working with the Secret Service to assess its resource needs, particularly in light of the recent incidents.

Senator Ron Johnson, responding to the alarming circumstances surrounding the attack, has taken immediate action by reaching out to key federal officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

On Thursday, in an alarming report released by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), whistleblowers revealed devastating failures by the U.S. Secret Service in preventing an assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Hawley described the pattern that had emerged during his conversations with whistleblowers as the Trump rally being “undermanned, understaffed, and lacking people who had experience on it.” He then slammed acting director Ronald Rowe for refusing to tell the truth and disclose all relevant details regarding what happened that fateful day.

He added that training is conducted through webinars on “Microsoft Teams”—and at the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by a sniper, most of the law enforcement personnel present weren’t even Secret Service agents. They were DHS officers.

Hawley also revealed to Watters that the Department of Homeland Security is ordering the agency to refrain from complying with document requests to Congress. Yes, the Biden regime does not want the truth regarding what happened on July 13 to be unveiled.

WATCH: