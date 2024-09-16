Sen. Hawley Drops Bombshell Whistleblower Report Exposing Secret Service Failures in July 13 Assassination Attempt on Trump

In an alarming report released by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), whistleblowers have revealed devastating failures by the U.S. Secret Service in preventing an assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The near-fatal incident, which left the former president injured and resulted in the tragic death of a supporter, has raised significant questions about the competency of the Secret Service and other federal agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of high-profile political figures.

In July, Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security highlighting new allegations from a whistleblower regarding the security measures taken at former President Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

The letter reads:

“The whistleblower alleges that the USSS repeatedly declined offers from local law enforcement to utilize drone technology to secure the rally. They claim that after the shooting took place, the USSS reversed course and requested local law enforcement to deploy their drone technology to surveil the site in the aftermath of the attack. According to one whistleblower, the night before the rally, U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied offers from a local law enforcement partner to utilize drone technology to secure the rally. This means that the technology was both available to USSS and able to be deployed to secure the site. Secret Service said no. The whistleblower further alleges that after the shooting took place, USSS changed course and asked the local partner to deploy the drone technology to surveil the site in the aftermath of the attack. It is hard to understand why USSS would decline to use drones when they were offered, particularly given the fact USSS permitted the shooter to overfly the rally area with his own drone mere hours before event.”

In September, Sen. Hawley appeared on Jesse Watters’s show and dropped some more shocking details, this time focused on the lead Secret Service agent during the assassination attempt.

Hawley stated that not only did the agent FAIL at least one of her training exams, but she was also known not to be a quality agent.

Despite this, disgraced former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, a close friend of the Biden Crime Family, promoted her anyway.

Hawley described the pattern that had emerged during his conversations with whistleblowers as the Trump rally being “undermanned, understaffed, and lacking people who had experience on it.” He then slammed acting director Ronald Rowe for refusing to tell the truth and disclose all relevant details regarding what happened that fateful day.

“The fact that the director will not level with the American people about what’s going here is just totally unacceptable and unbelievable,” said Hawley.

Earlier this month, Hawley told Jesse Watters of FOX News that the Secret Service was ‘woefully unprepared’ to provide adequate protection.

He added that training is conducted through webinars on “Microsoft Teams”—and at the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by a sniper, most of the law enforcement personnel present weren’t even Secret Service agents. They were DHS officers.

Last week, Hawley revealed to Watters that the Department of Homeland Security is ordering the agency to refrain from complying with document requests to Congress. Yes, the Biden regime does not want the truth regarding what happened on July 13 to be unveiled.

“Now I’m told the Department of Homeland Security is pressuring the Secret Service not to comply with document requests by Congress about the Trump assassination attempt. What are they hiding from the American people?” Hawley said.

On Monday, Sen. Hawley released a 22-page whistleblower report detailing the failures of the United States Secret Service.

According to the Communications Director for Hawley, Abigail Jackson, in addition to a thorough examination of previous whistleblower claims uncovered by Senator Hawley, the Hawley Report reveals new, unreported findings from whistleblowers, including:

•Secret Service intelligence units—teams of Secret Service agents paired with state and local law enforcement to handle reports of suspicious persons—were absent from the Butler rally.

•The hospital site where former President Trump received treatment after the shooting was poorly secured, and the hospital site agent could not answer basic questions about site security.

To date, Secret Service and DHS have provided virtually no answers and there remain many outstanding questions, including:

•Who, within the Secret Service or DHS, made the decision to deny counter sniper coverage to the rooftop from which Thomas Crooks shot former President Trump on July 13?

•When will Secret Service or DHS publicly name the lead site agent for the rally and the lead agent for the Butler visit?

•Did the Acting Secret Service Director ever deny resources to the Trump campaign, or USSS sniper teams, as has been reported in the press?

Hawley’s report accuses the Secret Service, DHS, and FBI of “slow-walking” investigations, misleading the public, and refusing to provide answers to Congress.

The report details how these agencies have resisted transparency at every turn, leaving Americans questioning how a known threat could have escalated into a near-fatal attack on a former U.S. president.

You can read the full report here and below: