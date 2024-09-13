WATCH: Josh Hawley Drops Disturbing Details on Secret Service Agent in Charge During Trump Assassination Attempt and Reveals Biden Regime is Ordering Agency Not to Comply with Congress

The scandal regarding the attempt on former President Trump’s life continues to grow despite the corporate media’s desperate attempts to make the story disappear.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) warned that the American public would be ‘shocked, astonished, and appalled’ by the level of incompetence and failure within the Secret Service surrounding the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

Trump almost got killed during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by an armed Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks. The would-be assassin infiltrated the rally, climbed onto rooftops, and fired off multiple shots thanks to Secret Service negligence.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared on Jesse Watters’s show Thursday night and dropped some more shocking details, this time focused on the lead Secret Service agent during the assassination attempt. Hawley stated that not only did the agent FAIL at least one of her training exams, but she was also known not to be a quality agent.

Despite this, disgraced former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, a close friend of the Biden Crime Family, promoted her anyway.

Hawley described the pattern that had emerged during his conversations with whistleblowers as the Trump rally being “undermanned, understaffed, and lacking people who had experience on it.” He then slammed acting director Ronald Rowe for refusing to tell the truth and disclose all relevant details regarding what happened that fateful day.

“The fact that the director will not level with the American people about what’s going here is just totally unacceptable and unbelievable,” said Hawley.

Now a whistleblower alleges that the lead advance agent for President Trump’s entire trip to Butler, PA had failed training exams when she first joined the Secret Service. And the Secret Service Director won’t even level with what’s going on here. It’s absurd. pic.twitter.com/Zu0BNvOQsL — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 13, 2024

Hawley then revealed to Watters that the Department of Homeland Security is ordering the agency to refrain from complying with document requests to Congress. Yes, the Biden regime does not want the truth regarding what happened on July 13 to be unveiled.

Upon hearing this, Watters said this confirms that a major cover-up is going on.

Now I’m told the Department of Homeland Security is pressuring the Secret Service not to comply with document requests by Congress about the Trump assassination attempt. What are they hiding from the American people? pic.twitter.com/lQt0bu6NNY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 13, 2024

One can only hope that Blumenthal is telling the truth and that Congress is serious about fully exposing the Secret Service. Otherwise, the attack on a former president will likely be swept away altogether.

If this happens, no one should ever fully trust words from the federal government again, especially one controlled by Democrats.