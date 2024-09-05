Josh Hawley Reveals More Details on Trump Assassination Attempt Shared With Him by Secret Service Whistleblowers (VIDEO)

When it comes to looking into the attempted assassination of Trump over the summer, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has been all over the issue.

In August he revealed a number of new details that had been shared with him by Secret Service whistleblowers and now he is back with more.

The Gateway Pundit covered this news as it broke this morning, but now we have the video of Hawley speaking.

Hawley told Jesse Watters of FOX News that the Secret Service was ‘woefully unprepared’ to provide adequate protection.

RedState reports:

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri appeared on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” and delivered some bombshell news: whistleblowers have told him that the Secret Service is “woefully unprepared” to protect candidates, and they’re taught by webinars on “Microsoft Teams”—and most of the law enforcement personnel at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July where Donald Trump narrowly escaped death from a sniper’s bullet weren’t even Secret Service. They were DHS officers: Hawley appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday night to reveal whistleblowers’ claims that when Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents were reassigned to work on the protective details, they were given a single two-hour webinar on Microsoft Teams. The videos were pre-recorded, with whistleblowers allegedly saying that the videos were riddled with technical mishaps. “Imagine 1,000 people logging onto Microsoft Teams at the same time after being informed at the last minute that everyone needed to login individually,” one whistleblower told Hawley. Once it got rolling, the Secret Service instructor couldn’t figure out how to get the audio working on the prerecorded videos [which I’m told are the same videos as last year]. All told, they restarted the videos approximately six times …. The content was not helpful.”

Watch the video below:

NEW Whistleblower tells me most of the agents at the Trump rally the day of the assassination attempt were Homeland Security NOT Secret Service — and the only training they received was a 2-hour online “webinar”! Outrageous pic.twitter.com/iwNwjN2lfZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 4, 2024

NEW – My letter to Secret Service Director Rowe detailing new whistleblower allegations that Homeland Security agents working the Butler Trump rally received only “webinar” training beforehand pic.twitter.com/KQZbgDf7Rs — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 4, 2024

Thank goodness someone is trying to hold the Secret Service accountable.