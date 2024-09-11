WATCH: J.D. Vance Spanks Kaitlan Collins When She Asks Him a Biased Question Following Debate Regarding Haitians Eating Pets in Springfield, Ohio

When will “journalists” learn that trying to ambush Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) never ends well for them?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a completely rigged debate on ABC “News” in Philadelphia, where the moderators let Harris get away with lie after lie while ‘fact-checking’ Trump over accurate statements.

Despite this, Trump managed to land multiple blows against Harris, helping to ensure the race will almost certainly remain close until Election Day.

Following the debate, Vance sat down with notorious CNN liberal “journalist” Kaitlan Collins to share his perspective on the showdown and Trump’s performance.

One segment of their discussion centered around Trump bringing up reports of Haitian immigrants slaughtering and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, while talking about Harris’s disastrous immigration record.

As TGP readers know, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

Unsurprisingly, Collins decided to ask Vance a biased question about the reports. She called the story untrue, citing claims from local officials, and tried to pit him against Trump.

But there was one problem, as Vance pointed out: the officials stated that they didn’t have all the evidence, not that the stories were false. He then revealed that he has personally heard from several constituents who say Haitian migrants are indeed slaughtering and eating pets.

Vance next dropped the dagger: she and other journalists would behave differently if they actually left their bubbles and interviewed the residents themselves. Moreover, the migrants have brought in deadly infectious diseases along with their reported disgusting eating habits.

WATCH:

JD Vance just gave a masterclass on CNN! pic.twitter.com/qERFOun3OU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 11, 2024