WATCH: J.D. Vance Spanks Kaitlan Collins When She Asks Him a Biased Question Following Debate Regarding Haitians Eating Pets in Springfield, Ohio

When will “journalists” learn that trying to ambush Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) never ends well for them?
As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a completely rigged debate on ABC “News” in Philadelphia, where the moderators let Harris get away with lie after lie while ‘fact-checking’ Trump over accurate statements.
Despite this, Trump managed to land multiple blows against Harris, helping to ensure the race will almost certainly remain close until Election Day.
Following the debate, Vance sat down with notorious CNN liberal “journalist” Kaitlan Collins to share his perspective on the showdown and Trump’s performance.
One segment of their discussion centered around Trump bringing up reports of Haitian immigrants slaughtering and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, while talking about Harris’s disastrous immigration record.
As TGP readers know, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.
One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.
Unsurprisingly, Collins decided to ask Vance a biased question about the reports. She called the story untrue, citing claims from local officials, and tried to pit him against Trump.
But there was one problem, as Vance pointed out: the officials stated that they didn’t have all the evidence, not that the stories were false. He then revealed that he has personally heard from several constituents who say Haitian migrants are indeed slaughtering and eating pets.
Vance next dropped the dagger: she and other journalists would behave differently if they actually left their bubbles and interviewed the residents themselves. Moreover, the migrants have brought in deadly infectious diseases along with their reported disgusting eating habits.
WATCH:
JD Vance just gave a masterclass on CNN! pic.twitter.com/qERFOun3OU
— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 11, 2024
COLLINS: Some would say he brought up this misleading, false claim you yourself have talked about in recent days about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, abducting peoples’ pets and eating them which officials there have said is not true.
You yourself acknowledged it may be false on Twitter. But Trump just amplified it to tens of millions of people who are watching. Why push something that’s not true?
VANCE: Well, first of all, city officials have not said it’s not true. They said they don’t have all the evidence.
We have heard from a number of constituents on the ground with first-hand and second-hand reports saying this stuff is happening. So they very clearly, the people on the ground dealing with this, believe that it is happening.
And I think it is important for journalists to actually get on the ground and uncover this stuff for themselves. When you have a lot of people saying, ‘My pets are being abducted, or geese at the city pind are being abducted and slaughtered’…This is crazy stuff.
And whether these exact rumors turn out to be mostly true, somewhat true…Kaitlin, this town has been ravaged by 20,000 migrants coming in: health care costs are up, housing costs are up, communicable diseases like HIV and TB have skyrocketed in this small Ohio town.
This is what Kamala Harris’s border policies have done. And I think it is interesting, Kaitlin, that the media did not care about the carnage brought by these policies until we turned it into a meme about cats, and that speaks to the media’s failure to care about what’s going on in these communities.