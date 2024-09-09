Ohio Resident Horrified After Spotting Missing Cat ‘Hanging from a Branch, Being Carved Up for Food’ by Haitian Migrants: Report

A shocking Facebook post from a local Springfield community group has sparked alarm after a resident shared a disturbing exchange with her neighbor regarding the safety of pets and local wildlife.

The post, shared by a concerned resident, began with a stark warning: “Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!!!”

The resident recounted a disturbing exchange with her neighbor, who revealed that her daughter’s friend had tragically lost her pet cat. The concerned pet owner had searched tirelessly, checking online lost pet pages, local animal shelters, and asking neighbors if they had seen her missing feline.

However, the search ended in horror. According to the neighbor, one day, after returning home from work, she spotted her lost cat in a neighboring yard.

The disturbing detail? The cat was reportedly hanging from a tree branch, allegedly being carved for consumption. The residents of the home in question were identified as a Haitian family.

The original poster further claimed that similar incidents had been happening with other animals in the community, including dogs. The post also alleged that authorities, such as park rangers and local police, had reported similar acts involving ducks and geese in Snyder Park.

The post reads:

Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!! My neighbor informed me that her daughters friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc. One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked towards a neighbors house, where Haitians live, & saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, & they were carving it up to eat. I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at snyder park with the ducks & geese, as I was told that last bit by Rangers & police. Please keep a close eye on these animals.

Springfield is a small town in Ohio. 4 years ago, they had 60k residents. Under Harris and Biden, 20,000 Haitian immigrants were shipped to the town. Now ducks and pets are disappearing. pic.twitter.com/OOFq3ZdTiA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 6, 2024

According to the Haitian Report:

Why do Haitians eat cats? Contrary to popular beliefs, Haitians don’t eat cats because they are poor and hungry. They eat cats because it’s a tradition. The practice of eating cats in Haiti is not a new habit but an old tradition started at the time of slavery. For instance, runaway slaves hunted, killed, and ate wild cats deep in Haiti’s forest and treacherous mountains many years before Haiti became a nation. So the practice of eating cat is just as old as Haiti herself. Do Haitians eat other types of animals? Yes. Haitians eat cows, goats, sheep, chickens, pork, etc., but cat meat is a delicacy that many from the countryside simply can’t resist. Look… …having a Reveyon without a cat is just like celebrating Thanksgiving without a turkey. Unless you are a vegetarian, some just have to have it. Why? Well, again, it’s an old tradition. Why is it legal to eat cats in Haiti? Some Haitians eat cat’s meat freely for three reasons: Trending: MOUNTAIN GIANT? Colorado Hikers Snap Picture of Alleged 20-Foot Creature Scaling the Side of a Cliff There are no laws designed to prevent people from eating cats.

Most Haitians do not have a human-like relationship with their pets.

Some see cats just like pork, beef, and chicken. So there is no discrimination. There is no preferential treatment. Meat is meat–whether it is from cats or any other large animals.

Residents of Springfield, which now has a population of roughly 60,000 people, are growing increasingly vocal about the influx of migrants, particularly after claims surfaced that local wildlife and pets were being killed and eaten.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that during a recent City Commission meeting, outraged citizens confronted local officials, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the situation.

One resident recounted seeing migrants “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others detailed how the massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed the town’s resources and turned their once-quiet streets into chaos.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident who identified himself as a ‘social media influencer.’

“Who is getting paid? Like how much money is y’all really getting paid? Like to bring them over here, like I know it’s deeper than them,” he said.

