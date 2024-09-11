President Trump Releases Statement After Shredding Kamala Harris in Rigged 3 vs 1 ABC Debate

President Trump delivered a masterclass performance in last night’s debate against Kamala Harris, decimating her record on live TV.

Despite the obvious bias of the Fake News ABC moderators, who sided with Kamala at every turn, Trump stood tall and dismantled Kamala’s failed policies that have left Americans struggling over the past four years.

During the debate, Trump laid out a clear, bold vision for America’s future.

His message of prosperity and security stood in stark contrast to the dark, government-overreach narrative pushed by Kamala Harris.

Harris’ vision was nothing more than a continuation of the Biden administration’s disastrous tenure.

In an official statement, Trump’s campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles had this to say about Trump’s stellar performance:

“President Trump delivered a masterful debate performance tonight, prosecuting Kamala Harris’ abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last 4 years. “We saw President Trump lay out his bold vision of America and how he would continue to build upon the successes of his first term by supercharging the economy, securing the border, and stopping crime from ravaging communities across the country. “Conversely, Kamala’s vision of America was a dark reminder of the oppressive, big government policies of Joe Biden that she wants to continue. High inflation, a porous border that allows criminals and terrorists to flood across, and being soft on crime— that is what Kamala represents. “The choice could not be more clear— President Trump was the clear winner tonight, and he will win for America when he returns to the White House.”

Shortly after, Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the debate, posting, “I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!”

Trump not only faced Kamala Harris head-on, but he also had to deal with the “biased” moderators who were set on undermining his powerful arguments.

Below are some of the comments blasting the fake news moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

These moderators are a disgraceful failure and this is one of the most biased, unfair debates I have ever seen. Shame on you @ABC — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

So far both ABC moderators have fact checked Trump but not Harris who has told non-stop lies. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 11, 2024

The ABC moderators not fact checking Kamala on the Charlottesville lie is over the top bias. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 11, 2024

These @ABC moderators are not journalists. They are Democrat activists. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 11, 2024

Just as I feared. @realDonaldTrump has to debate Kamala but also has to debate the ABC moderator who thinks she is running for something. Disgraceful! Debates shouldn’t have moderators. Let candidates debate each other–not stupid media goons. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 11, 2024