Trump Campaign Fact-Checks Kamala Harris Point by Point After Biased Moderators Fail to Call Out Her Lies During Debate — Here are the Details

The Trump campaign is taking matters into its own hands after a blatantly biased performance by the debate moderators, who failed to hold Kamala Harris accountable for her numerous lies.
Last night’s debate featured Kamala Harris dodging responsibility for her failed policies while a complicit moderator allowed her to escape scrutiny in yet another display of blatant media bias.
Despite the stacked odds, President Donald Trump emerged victorious, offering clear solutions while exposing Kamala Harris’s disastrous record and long list of lies.
The debate was a glaring example of how far the radical left is willing to go to distort the truth. Kamala Harris, with the full support of a biased moderator, attempted to rewrite history while pushing dangerous, far-left policies. But the facts speak for themselves.
Trump campaign officials immediately issued a point-by-point fact-check of Harris’s lies.
Tonight’s debate was an indisputable victory for President Donald J. Trump — despite a disgraceful three-on-one format.
Kamala Harris showed Americans exactly who she is: a Radical Left puppet with no vision, no solutions, and no answers for the problems she has unleashed on Americans over the past 3.5 years.
Kamala Harris told lie after lie after lie:
Kamala falsely claimed “not one member of the United States military…is in active duty in a combat zone.”
Kamala just said “there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone”
NPR just a couple weeks ago: “7 U.S. troops hurt in Iraq raid targeting Islamic State group militants that killed 15” https://t.co/2SWB4AaILe pic.twitter.com/gIZE3KBZiY
— Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) September 11, 2024
Kamala falsely claimed she does not support a government takeover of health care (she does).
FLASHBACK: Kamala confirms she supports Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare For All” bill, which would ELIMINATE private healthcare in America. pic.twitter.com/dmxyivBmJx
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Kamala denied she supports a fracking ban (she does) and mandatory gun confiscation (she does).
Here’s Kamala calling mandatory gun confiscation “a great idea” that she’d do by executive action within her “first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/AJwXNHKuP3
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024
Kamala said “that’s not true” when President Trump highlighted her support for defunding the police — which she has repeatedly called to do.
Kamala denied she raised money to bail violent rioters out of jail during the 2020 Summer of Love — but her tweet is literally still up.
If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020
Kamala falsely claimed President Trump supports “Project 2025” — despite the fact that he has never been involved.
Former Director of Project 2025: Trump has NOTHING to do with Project 2025.pic.twitter.com/pwqmPuubwl
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Kamala falsely claimed Tim Walz didn’t legalize abortion-on-demand until birth in Minnesota — which is exactly what he did.
Trump was % correct. Post-birth abortion is real and Harris-Walz support it. At least 5 babies were born alive after botched abortions and left to die under Walz’s watch. Two of these struggling babies were given “comfort care” instead of medical care allegedly in violation of… pic.twitter.com/OMrwWaK0NU
— Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) August 6, 2024
Kamala claimed President Trump supports a national abortion ban (he doesn’t) and wants to ban IVF (he doesn’t).
Kamala Harris is LYING again.
President Trump has repeatedly said he would NOT sign a national abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/pUWJXZpwtM
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Kamala is LYING again.
President Trump has said he wants to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, including supporting IVF in every state. pic.twitter.com/8f2NxrrPHW
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Kamala resurrected the Charlottesville hoax, which fact-checkers have repeatedly debunked.
Here’s what Kamala couldn’t explain:
- Why she let 20 million illegal aliens invade the country.
- Why she destroyed the economy and drove up inflation.
- Why she supports radical, ninth-month abortion-on-demand.
- Why she destroyed the country with weak-on-crime policies.
- Why she was fully on board with the gross incompetence of the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 U.S. service members dead.
One thing she said was true: her Radical Left values “have not changed.”
COMRADE KAMALA CONFIRMS WHAT WE KNEW ALL ALONG: “My values have not changed.”
She’s still the same San Francisco Marxist that was so radical, that she was forced to exit the 2020 race before a single vote was cast. pic.twitter.com/utWJ7vvJ30
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Americans know the country has fallen dramatically off course under Kamala Harris — and President Trump is the only candidate who can fix it.
During the debate, the campaign is actively fact-checking Kamala Harris’s misleading claims. More from Trump’s campaign:
FACT CHECK: Kamala’s “Values Have Not Changed”
Kamala Harris is trying to hide from her radical record — but she’s still the same dangerous liberal she has always been.
When Kamala Harris admitted her “values have not changed,” she admitted she’s still a Radical Left lunatic whose positions are FAR to the left of the American people. But no amount of walkbacks — most of which come in the form of quotes from anonymous aides — can shield Kamala’s radically liberal beliefs.
These are her own words:
CLAIM: Kamala “would not ban fracking.”
- “There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking.” (Link)
- “I am committed to … finally putting an end to fracking once and for all.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala “pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border.”
- The border wall is a “vanity project.” (Link)
- President Trump’s border wall is “un-American.” (Link)
- “Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer.” (Link)
CLAIM: Banning plastic straws is “no longer her position.”
- “I think we should” ban plastic straws. (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala “does not support an electric vehicle mandate.”
- “50% of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2020, and 100% are zero-emission by 2035.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala “no longer supports a single-payer health care system.”
- “Let’s eliminate all [private health insurance]. Let’s move on!” (Link)
- “I’ve always supported” a socialist takeover of health care. (Link)
- “I am proud to co-sponsor” government takeover of health care. (Link)
- “As we talk about moving toward a single-payer system, I think that there is certainly momentum.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala doesn’t back decriminalizing illegal border crossings.
- Kamala raised her hand in support of “decriminalizing illegal border crossings.” (Link)
- “I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented and cross the border as criminals.” (Link)
- “To suggest that undocumented immigrants are criminals … is an absolute mischaracterization of the issue.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala won’t defund the police.
- “I applaud” defunding the police. (Link)
- “We need to reimagine” our police departments. (Link)
- “What we will do is reimagine public safety.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala “no longer supports” main tenants of the Green New Deal, including a federal jobs guarantee.
- “I am committed to passing a Green New Deal.” (Link)
- “I support it … we’re gonna have to figure out a way to get there.” (Link)
- “I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala doesn’t support mandatory gun confiscation.
- Mandatory gun confiscation is “a great idea … I’m gonna take executive action.” (Link)
- “A buyback program is a good idea.” (Link)
- “I support a mandatory [gun] buyback program.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala won’t pack the Supreme Court with far-left activist judges.
- “I’m open to this conversation about … increasing the number of people on the U.S. Supreme Court.” (Link)
- “Everything is on the table.” (Link)
- “I am open to that discussion” of packing the Court. (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala is “backing away” from supporting reparations for slavery.
- “There have to be some form of reparations.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala wants “strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship.”
- “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.” (Link)
- “I support our sanctuary [city] law.” (Link)
- “We need to probably even think about starting [ICE] from scratch.” (Link)
- Illegal immigration “is not an emergency.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala wants “no tax on tips.”
FACT CHECK: Yes, Kamala Owns The Harris-Biden Economic Failure
American families have been ravaged by the high cost of living under Harris-Biden — and she owns every bit of it. She has even repeatedly claimed that “Bidenomics is working” and that she is “proud” of Bidenomics
UNDER KAMALA HARRIS:
- The Kamala economy has wiped out more than 80% of Americans’ personal savings since January 2021 — nearly $3 trillion.
- Americans have been subjected to the longest period of high inflation in more than three decades, which has cost the average family an extra $28,000 paying for the increased cost of living.
- Overall prices have soared by 20.2%, while real average weekly earnings have declined by 3.9%.
- Energy prices have soared 13 times faster than the previous seven years.
- The median housing payment has increased nearly $1,000/month, with overall housing costs up nearly 50% as the cost of homeownership hits its highest in three decades.
- Americans’ collective credit card debt has reached another all-time high.
Moreover, Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote for the American Rescue Plan, which evenliberal economists admit drove prices to record highs — and has approved an astonishing, inflation-accelerating $11 trillion in spending.
Kamala is in office right now — so why hasn’t she done anything about the high prices? All she has done is make things worse as she pushes for trillions in tax hikes, socialized health care, and welfare for illegals.
Her only solution so far is a Soviet-style price fixing scheme that will inevitably lead to food lines, shortages, and skyrocketing inequality.
Americans know they are BETTER OFF WITH TRUMP!
FACT CHECK: Harris-Walz, Democrats Are The Real Abortion Extremists
Harris and Walz support taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth — which is grossly out of touch with the American people:
- Kamala couldn’t name a single limit she supports on abortion-on-demand.
- Walz legalized unrestricted abortion-on-demand until birth in Minnesota.
- Nearly three quarters of Americans OPPOSE abortion after 15 weeks, while just ten percent believe there should be no limits.
- More Americans support protecting unborn babies at 15 weeks than oppose restrictions – including majorities of Democrats, independents, and women.
Harris’ extreme position is echoed across her administration, campaign, and party:
- Harris spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has routinely declined to specify what, if any, limits the Harris-Biden administration supports on abortion-on-demand.
- Harris-Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra repeatedly declined to name a single restriction the Harris-Biden administration supports on third-trimester abortions.
- Top Harris surrogate Gavin Newsom backed unrestricted abortion-on-demand.
- Top Harris surrogate Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed her support for “no limits” on abortion.
- Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock suggested “even God” favors unrestricted abortion-on-demand.
- Top Harris surrogate Katie Hobbs declined — five times — to specify a limit she’d support on abortion-on-demand.
- Top Harris surrogate Ralph Northam endorsed infanticide for fully developed children born during the third trimester of pregnancy: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue…”
- “I’m not gonna respond to that,” Biden said when asked if he supports “limits” on abortion-on-demand.
President Trump supports the rights of individual states to make that decision for themselves.
FACT CHECK: Border Czar Kamala Owns The Invasion She Created
Kamala has owned the Harris-Biden border crisis from the start, admitting their policy was to “undo” President Trump’s successful border security.
- The Harris-Biden administration took 94 executive actions in the first 100 days to dismantle President Trump’s border security — including halting construction of the border wall and ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
- In March 2021, Kamala was crowned “border czar.”
- In April 2021 — the first full month since Kamala officially assumed her role — illegal crossings shot up 128% (178,795) compared to the month she took office (78,414).
- It only got worse from there, with monthly illegal crossings nearly doubling during her tenure — remaining above 150,000/month almost every single month.
- For context, illegal border crossings averaged around 50,000/month under President Trump.
- The number of illegals RELEASED into the country also skyrocketed under Kamala — going from two-digit monthly releases during the Trump administration to five- and six-digit monthly releases under Harris-Biden.
Kamala would take it ten steps further if she is elected in November:
- Kamala wants to make every state a “sanctuary state.”
- Kamala backs MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegals already in the country.
- Kamala supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings.
- Kamala thought Barack Obama deported too many illegal immigrants.
- Kamala compared ICE officers to the KKK and said we need to start “from scratch” with the agency that arrests and deports rapists and killers.
- Kamala supports taxpayer-funded health care coverage for illegal immigrants.
- Kamala wants to shut down immigration detention centers and release thousands of criminals.
- Kamala said a border wall is “medieval” and mocked the idea that terrorists would take advantage of our southern border.
- As a senator, Kamala urged the Senate not to fund additional Border Patrol personnel.
The “border czar” — who has visited the southern border only ONCE (to a “politically safe” area) — owns the consequences of the millions of illegal aliens who have invaded U.S. communities and unleashed an unprecedented era of needless and preventable migrant crime on American citizens.
President Donald J. Trump will begin mass deportations on day one.
FACT CHECK: Kamala’s Crime Spin Is NOT Reality
When Kamala took office, the FBI changed how it collects crime data. Now, the FBI’s Q1 2024 data is missing nearly a third of the nation’s law enforcement agencies — including from many of the most violent cities, such as Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, and New Orleans.
A much more accurate picture emerges from the DOJ’s National Crime Victimization Survey, which shows crime is WAY UP over pre-pandemic levels.
- There was a 43% increase in violent crimes, a 58% increase in rapes, an 89%increase in aggravated assaults, and a 56% increase in robberies between 2020 and 2022, the most recent year for which data is available.
- More Americans were victims of violent crimes in 2022 than in any year since 2012.
- Kamala has presided over three of the four most murderous years in the last quarter century.
- Even using the flawed FBI data, there has been a 10% increase in the average annual number of homicides under Kamala (20,700) compared to President Trump (18,627).
- In most cities, murder rates remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The data is also missing an entirely new category of crime against U.S. citizens at the hands of illegal aliens Kamala has ferried in — HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME.
- Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother of five, was raped and strangled to death by an illegal alien in 2023. Her partially naked body was found in a drainage tunnel near a hiking trail.
- Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, was savagely murdered by an illegal alien who strangled her and beat her over the head with a rock as she was out for a jog.
- Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens who lured her under a bridge, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her for hours before killing her and throwing her body into a bayou. One of her assailants was wearing an ICE ankle monitor as he committed the heinous crimes.
President Donald J. Trump will END the lawlessness once again.
FACT CHECK: Kamala *Already* Raised Taxes — And She’ll Do It Again
Kamala’s pledge “not to raise taxes” on low- and middle-class Americans is a complete lie.
- FACT: Harris has pledged to eliminate President Trump’s successful tax cuts — which would raise taxes on 91% of earners across every income bracket, raise taxes on small businesses, raise utility bills, raise the death tax, cut the child tax credit, and much more.
- FACT: Harris-Biden *already* raised the tax burden on Americans earning as little as $20,000/year, with their so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” decreasing average after-tax income for taxpayers at every income level.
- FACT: Harris-Biden *already* raised taxes on small businesses — with a $52 billion tax hike that “widen[ed] the net of taxable income” and ramped up IRS audits and complicated tax reporting requirements that increased operating costs.
- FACT: Harris is proposing the largest tax hike in American history, including a marginal income tax rate hike, a capital gains tax hike, and a business tax rate hike(higher than communist China).
- FACT: Harris *also* backs a carbon tax, a “climate pollution fee,” and $10 trillion in new “climate spending.”
- FACT: The Harris-Biden hidden tax of inflation has cost the average American family an extra $28,000+ paying for the increased cost of living.
Meanwhile, President Trump is proposing more tax relief for middle-income Americans, including a plan to ELIMINATE federal taxes on tips — a boon for working class Americans.
Kamala Harris can run from her record, but she can’t hide — she is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal.
FACT CHECK: The Costs Of Kamala Harris
Kamala’s budget proposal includes a $4.9 trillion tax hike — the largest in history.
- That’s equivalent to a $36,000 tax hike per family.
- It would shrink the economy by 1.6%, lower wages by 1.1%, and kill almost 700,000 jobs.
- It would increase the national debt to $52 trillion by 2034 and the debt-to-GDP ratio would surpass the record set after WWII.
Kamala’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% (higher than communist China) would effectively be a $1.4 trillion tax hike on Americans.
- It would kill 125,000 jobs, lower wages, and shrink the economy.
- The combined federal-state tax rate would easily exceed 30%.
- Economists say American workers bear as much as 70% of corporate taxes, while also seeing a decline in real wages.
Kamala’s proposed capital gains tax hike — 28%, more than communist China — would be the largest capital gains tax hike since 1978.
- The combined federal-state capital gains tax rate would exceed 50% in many states.
Kamala’s so-called housing “assistance” plan would only worsen the affordability crisis by squeezing demand and causing home prices to rise even more, accordingto economists.
- It would cost $200 billion over four years, with the tax credit portion — a boon for illegal aliens — costing $100 billion alone. In fact, the Penn Wharton Budget Modelestimates this tax credit would cost $138 billion over 10 years.
Those numbers don’t even begin to include the devastating effects of Kamala’s fracking ban, mass amnesty for millions of illegals, electric vehicle mandate, and other far-left policies she would attempt to ram through upon taking office.
Americans can’t afford Kamala now — and they certainly can’t afford her proposals.
FACT CHECK: Kamala Has Brought Us To The Brink Of WWIII
Kamala’s foreign policy has projected nothing but weakness on the world stage:
- The Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal was among the biggest foreign policy debacles in modern history — resulting in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and giving the Taliban safe haven once again.Kamala Harris visited Ukraine to “warn” them — before Russia invaded the country five days later.
- The Harris-Biden policy of appeasement has enriched the Iranian regime with tens of billions of dollars, which enabled hundreds of attacks by Iran-backed proxies on U.S. personnel in the Middle East – and the deaths of more U.S. service members.
- The Harris-Biden administration allowed a Chinese spy balloon to surveil sensitive U.S. military sites, watched as China secretly built military facilities in neighboring countries, failed to address their human rights abuses, and twice committed U.S. forces to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion before promptly walking the statements back.
- The Harris-Biden reversal of President Trump’s decision to cut Palestinian aid — which often flows right into the hands of terrorists — enabled the worst attack on Israel in decades. Now, Kamala has sacrificed America’s greatest ally simply to maintain support from her antisemitic base.
- Eleven U.S. embassies across the globe have been evacuated under Kamala as our enemies become increasingly emboldened by her disastrous foreign policy.
Under President Donald J. Trump, Iran was weak, ISIS was eliminated, Hamas was cut off, historic peace was descending on the Middle East, Russia was under control, and there hadn’t been a U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan in 18 months.
President Trump will restore stability and peace — and it will be peace through strength.
FACT CHECK: Harris-Walz’s NO GROWTH Energy Future
Kamala’s energy agenda would have devastating effects on states like Pennsylvania — the third-largest fossil fuel producing state, where the oil and natural gas industry directly accounts for 93,000+ jobs and supports hundreds of thousands more.
The Harris-Walz energy agenda would destroy Pennsylvania’s economy as we know it:
- Kamala supports a ban on fracking, which accounts for tens of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania.
- Kamala supports mandating a “net-zero” electric grid by 2035 and going fully “net-zero” by 2050, which ultimately makes energy more expensive.
- Kamala supports a carbon tax, electric vehicle mandate, and ban on gas-powered vehicles.
- Kamala backs the Harris-Biden administration’s effective shutdown of power plants.
Tim Walz takes Kamala’s destructive positions even further to the left:
- Walz mandated an end to all carbon-producing energy in Minnesota by 2040, forcing reliance on unreliable wind and solar — which could cost the state $340 billion and lead to rolling blackouts.
- Walz attempted to force through a California-style ban on gas-powered vehicles.
- Walz opposed a critical oil pipeline because it lacked a “social permit.”
- Walz proposed a “low carbon fuel standard,” which is another tax on consumers.
- Walz backed cap-and-trade, which would’ve killed 2.5 million jobs and raised electricity rates by 90%.
- Under Walz, manufacturers have shut down factories and foundries due to the high electricity costs — killing American jobs.
Britain already followed the Harris-Walz route on “net zero,” which led to their worst peacetime economic growth since 1780 and explosive electricity costs for consumers and businesses.
Nationwide, electricity prices have already surged 30%+ under Harris — but Harris-Walz will make it exponentially worse.
FACT CHECK: Harris EV Mandate Would Be A Bloodbath
President Trump claimed it’d be a “bloodbath” for the U.S. auto industry if the Harris-Biden electric vehicle mandate takes hold — and he’s exactly right.
- Harris-Biden’s new EPA rule requires 70 percent of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. be electric or hybrid by 2032 — and Kamala Harris wants to take it further with a full “transition” to electric vehicles.
- A ban on gas-powered vehicles would eliminate almost 200,000 auto manufacturing jobs in the U.S. — particularly in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.
- The average cost of a new electric vehicle is more than $56,000 and typically purchased by higher-income Americans with generous, taxpayer-funded subsidies— an attack on working-class Americans already struggling to afford groceries and utilities under Harris-Biden.
- Electric vehicles, which make up just seven percent of new car sales, are prone to failing in freezing temperatures, require frequent charging, and have limited hauling capacity — restricting their utility in industries like farming and construction.
- Millions of Americans who work in the oil and natural gas and agriculture industries, as well as those who own small businesses like mechanic and auto repair shops, will be among the hardest hit while having virtually no effect on global temperatures.
- Meanwhile, it’d increase dependence on communist China, which is already the leading global exporter of vehicles and home to 85 percent of the elements required for EV batteries.
President Trump will reverse the Harris-Biden EV disaster on DAY ONE.