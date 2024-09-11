Trump Campaign Fact-Checks Kamala Harris Point by Point After Biased Moderators Fail to Call Out Her Lies During Debate — Here are the Details

The Trump campaign is taking matters into its own hands after a blatantly biased performance by the debate moderators, who failed to hold Kamala Harris accountable for her numerous lies.

Last night’s debate featured Kamala Harris dodging responsibility for her failed policies while a complicit moderator allowed her to escape scrutiny in yet another display of blatant media bias.

Despite the stacked odds, President Donald Trump emerged victorious, offering clear solutions while exposing Kamala Harris’s disastrous record and long list of lies.

The debate was a glaring example of how far the radical left is willing to go to distort the truth. Kamala Harris, with the full support of a biased moderator, attempted to rewrite history while pushing dangerous, far-left policies. But the facts speak for themselves.

Trump campaign officials immediately issued a point-by-point fact-check of Harris’s lies.

During the debate, the campaign is actively fact-checking Kamala Harris’s misleading claims. More from Trump’s campaign:

FACT CHECK: Kamala’s “Values Have Not Changed”

FACT CHECK: Yes, Kamala Owns The Harris-Biden Economic Failure

FACT CHECK: Harris-Walz, Democrats Are The Real Abortion Extremists

Harris and Walz support taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth — which is grossly out of touch with the American people: Kamala couldn’t name a single limit she supports on abortion-on-demand.

Walz legalized unrestricted abortion-on-demand until birth in Minnesota. Walz also opposed requiring lifesaving care for babies born alive after botched abortions, opposed prohibiting sex-selective abortions, and supported allowing abortions to be performed outside hospitals by individuals other than doctors.

Nearly three quarters of Americans OPPOSE abortion after 15 weeks, while just ten percent believe there should be no limits.

More Americans support protecting unborn babies at 15 weeks than oppose restrictions – including majorities of Democrats, independents, and women. Harris’ extreme position is echoed across her administration, campaign, and party: Harris spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has routinely declined to specify what, if any, limits the Harris-Biden administration supports on abortion-on-demand.

Harris-Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra repeatedly declined to name a single restriction the Harris-Biden administration supports on third-trimester abortions.

Top Harris surrogate Gavin Newsom backed unrestricted abortion-on-demand.

Top Harris surrogate Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed her support for “no limits” on abortion.

Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock suggested “even God” favors unrestricted abortion-on-demand.

Top Harris surrogate Katie Hobbs declined — five times — to specify a limit she’d support on abortion-on-demand.

Top Harris surrogate Ralph Northam endorsed infanticide for fully developed children born during the third trimester of pregnancy: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue…”

“I’m not gonna respond to that,” Biden said when asked if he supports “limits” on abortion-on-demand. President Trump supports the rights of individual states to make that decision for themselves.

FACT CHECK: Border Czar Kamala Owns The Invasion She Created

Kamala has owned the Harris-Biden border crisis from the start, admitting their policy was to “undo” President Trump’s successful border security. The Harris-Biden administration took 94 executive actions in the first 100 days to dismantle President Trump’s border security — including halting construction of the border wall and ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

In March 2021, Kamala was crowned “border czar.” In April 2021 — the first full month since Kamala officially assumed her role — illegal crossings shot up 128% (178,795) compared to the month she took office (78,414). It only got worse from there, with monthly illegal crossings nearly doubling during her tenure — remaining above 150,000/month almost every single month. For context, illegal border crossings averaged around 50,000/month under President Trump.

The number of illegals RELEASED into the country also skyrocketed under Kamala — going from two-digit monthly releases during the Trump administration to five- and six-digit monthly releases under Harris-Biden. Kamala would take it ten steps further if she is elected in November: Kamala wants to make every state a “sanctuary state.”

Kamala backs MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegals already in the country.

Kamala supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

Kamala thought Barack Obama deported too many illegal immigrants.

Kamala compared ICE officers to the KKK and said we need to start “from scratch” with the agency that arrests and deports rapists and killers.

Kamala supports taxpayer-funded health care coverage for illegal immigrants.

Kamala wants to shut down immigration detention centers and release thousands of criminals.

Kamala said a border wall is “medieval” and mocked the idea that terrorists would take advantage of our southern border.

As a senator, Kamala urged the Senate not to fund additional Border Patrol personnel. The “border czar” — who has visited the southern border only ONCE (to a “politically safe” area) — owns the consequences of the millions of illegal aliens who have invaded U.S. communities and unleashed an unprecedented era of needless and preventable migrant crime on American citizens. President Donald J. Trump will begin mass deportations on day one.

FACT CHECK: Kamala’s Crime Spin Is NOT Reality

When Kamala took office, the FBI changed how it collects crime data. Now, the FBI’s Q1 2024 data is missing nearly a third of the nation’s law enforcement agencies — including from many of the most violent cities, such as Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, and New Orleans. A much more accurate picture emerges from the DOJ’s National Crime Victimization Survey, which shows crime is WAY UP over pre-pandemic levels. There was a 43% increase in violent crimes, a 58% increase in rapes, an 89%increase in aggravated assaults, and a 56% increase in robberies between 2020 and 2022, the most recent year for which data is available.

More Americans were victims of violent crimes in 2022 than in any year since 2012.

Kamala has presided over three of the four most murderous years in the last quarter century.

Even using the flawed FBI data, there has been a 10% increase in the average annual number of homicides under Kamala (20,700) compared to President Trump (18,627).

In most cities, murder rates remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The data is also missing an entirely new category of crime against U.S. citizens at the hands of illegal aliens Kamala has ferried in — HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME. Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother of five, was raped and strangled to death by an illegal alien in 2023. Her partially naked body was found in a drainage tunnel near a hiking trail.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, was savagely murdered by an illegal alien who strangled her and beat her over the head with a rock as she was out for a jog.

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens who lured her under a bridge, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her for hours before killing her and throwing her body into a bayou. One of her assailants was wearing an ICE ankle monitor as he committed the heinous crimes. President Donald J. Trump will END the lawlessness once again.

FACT CHECK: Kamala *Already* Raised Taxes — And She’ll Do It Again

FACT CHECK: The Costs Of Kamala Harris

FACT CHECK: Kamala Has Brought Us To The Brink Of WWIII

FACT CHECK: Harris-Walz’s NO GROWTH Energy Future

FACT CHECK: Harris EV Mandate Would Be A Bloodbath