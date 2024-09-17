CNN Rebukes Trump for Crediting Violent “Communist Left Rhetoric” and Criminal Allegations for Attempts on His Life (VIDEO)

CNN cried foul on Monday, reacting to President Trump’s statements calling out the Democrats and liberal media’s rhetoric for fueling the increasing political extremism on the left and assassination attempts against Trump.

All the while, Trump continues to be attacked and blamed for the attempts on his life for accurately stating that immigrants in Ohio are terrorizing communities and eating pets.

Instead of reporting on this bombshell story, the liberal media is pushing their globalist open-borders narrative and using it to blame Trump for the violence against him.

Fake News pundits and Democrats were quick to jump on Trump’s “increasingly fierce rhetoric” relating to Haitian immigrants immediately after the second assassination attempt, appearing to imply that Trump deserves to be shot.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump made a scathing social media post on Monday, commenting, “The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.”

He continued, “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”

Trump further said in a Fox News interview, "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at," calling the left "the real threat."

But this did not sit well with the leftwing media, who peddle the same violence-inciting rhetoric against Trump.

As NewsBusters Associate Editor Nicholas Fondacaro writes, "For years now, the liberal media and the Democratic Party have been engaging in stochastic terrorism against former President Trump through claims that he’s literally Hitler, a “threat to Democracy,” etc.

They’ve even blamed his rhetoric for certain things happening in America, but when Trump blamed the rhetoric coming from the White House and the Democratic ticket, on Monday, for the two assassination attempts, the cast of CNN News Central clutched their pearls and decried the notion."

Republican strategist Erin Perrine joined the conversation on CNN and blamed both sides for the extreme rhetoric that led to two attempts on Trump's life in two months, specifically calling for Trump to end the "rhetoric has led to two attempts to kill" him.

Sanchez: Today, former President Donald Trump is pointing the finger at President Biden and Vice President Harris, blaming them for the apparent assassination attempt against him. Keilar: In his first interview since the incident, Trump told Fox News that, quote, “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at,” before adding, “they are the real threat.” We're joined now by Erin Perrine. She is a former press communications director for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and a Republican strategist for Axiom Strategies. We're also joined by Tim Hogan. He is a Democratic strategist and former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. I wonder Erin, you're hearing what Trump is saying here. What questions, concerns is this raising for you? Perrine: I think ultimately, everybody needs to remember that crazy doesn't know a political party or ideology. There is extreme rhetoric on both sides of the political spectrum, and everybody needs to accept a little bit of culpability and responsibility for what becomes inflamed rhetoric in this country. But to be clear, this isn't a Republican or Democrat issue. This is an American issue. We should be treating it like that for President Trump, right now, I think his best course of action would be to be a bit more like he was—this is really hard to believe I'm saying—after his first assassination attempt, where he was much more unifying. Trending: WATCH: Man Expertly Humiliates Alleged FBI Agents and Sends Them Fleeing After They Show Up at His House to Confront Him Over a Social Media Post If people want to try and make this political, let other people do that. Be the leader the country needs at a time where this rhetoric has led to two attempts to kill Donald Trump. Everybody needs to take cooler heads. The world will not end. This country will not end and cease to exist as a democracy if Kamala Harris wins or if Donald Trump wins.

Via NewsBusters: