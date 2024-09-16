Trump Appears To Blame “Comrade Kamala Harris” and Dirty Media For Assassination Attempt Against Him: “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying!”

After the SECOND unsuccessful attempt on his life yesterday, President Trump has every right to be furious with the Democrats and the dirty media.

President Trump is a husband and a father of five wonderful children and ten beautiful grandchildren. He is also a billionaire who has traded the safety and security of his incredible life to save America from certain ruin by Democrats who hate the middle class he’s fighting for.

He’s taken an unbelievable beating by dishonest brokers in the media who continue to misrepresent the intentions of Democrats who are hell-bent on changing America into a third-world hell-hole overrun by criminals from foreign nations in exchange for votes.

Kamala Harris, radical Democrat members of Congress, and members of the mainstream media have all been relentless in their efforts to call for someone to STOP President Donald J. Trump from becoming President again.

Here is an excellent example of 2.5 minutes of Democrats calling for violence

This has not aged well for the communists. Let’s make this go viral again! Here is more than two minutes straight of Democrats explicitly calling for political violence during President Trump’s first term. You couldn’t find Republicans speaking like this if you tried. pic.twitter.com/VOsHz7o2V2 — RealAF Patriot (@RealAF_Patriot) April 3, 2024

Following the attempted assassination of President Trump while he golfed with friends on the Trump International Golf Course, top Democrats, like the cackling Kamala Harris, offered lukewarm statements about the assassination attempt.

The unelected Democrat candidate for President Kamala Harris shared ONE short statement on X with no follow-up once the suspect was arrested and identified as a Kamala supporter:

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” she wrote.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Former President Barack Obama couldn’t be bothered to make a statement on the second attempt on another former president’s life, he simply retweeted Kamala’s half-hearted response to the assassination attempt:

Former President Barack Obama was hammered by X users for pretending to care about the attempt on President Trump’s life. Andy Ngo asked why Obama would be “glad” Trump is safe when he has repeatedly called President Trump an “existential threat to democracy” and said that Trump is like Hitler.

Why would you be glad he’s “safe” when you have repeatedly called him an existential threat to democracy and that he is like Hitler? Don’t you want someone like that to be killed? pic.twitter.com/i80M0zgrHM — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2024

Only days ago, former CNN anchor Don Lemon mocked a video message Melania Trump made questioning the investigation into the first attempted assassination of her husband, Donald J. Trump:

Don Lemon — here mocking Melania Trump for being concerned that the Secret Service let her husband get shot — repeatedly proves he is man intensely lacking in moral character pic.twitter.com/5z7huOXIH3 — Libs of Tik Tok 2 (Unofficial) (@LibsofTikTok2) September 12, 2024

Almost 24 hours after the second assassination attempt against him, President Trump gave Democrat leaders and members of the Democrat Party mainstream media, exactly what they deserve in a blistering statement, where he appears to be pointing a finger directly at them.

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!