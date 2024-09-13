Victor Reacts: How Long Until Kamala Copies This? (VIDEO)

Despite what the administration will claim, millions of Americans are struggling right now courtesy of the Biden-Harris regime. How long will it take for Kamala to steal Trump’s new promise?

The Gateway Pundit reported,

At a spirited campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, President Donald Trump once again proved he’s committed to putting America’s workers first.

President Donald Trump electrified the crowd with a bold new announcement: no more taxes on overtime pay.

First, ‘No tax on tips,‘ and ‘No tax on Social Security‘—now, we’re moving on to overtime.

This announcement comes as part of a larger strategy outlined by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in their 2024 GOP Platform released earlier this month, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump.

“I’m also announcing that, as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump declared to raucous applause.

“You know what that means? Think of that. Think of that. That gives people more of an incentive to work.”

“I went to some economists, great ones, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ They said, ‘It would be unbelievable. You’ll get a whole new workforce by doing that. No taxes on overtime.’