Two Former FDNY Chiefs Arrested By Feds for Allegedly Accepting Bribes to Speed Up Inspections

The arrests come after the two former chiefs had their homes raided by the FBI and city investigators back in February.

The arrests come after the two former chiefs had their homes raided by the FBI and city investigators back in February.

The arrests come on the heels of multiple raids on top city officials surrounding Mayor Eric Adams as part of a corruption investigation.

The FBI executed raids on the homes of New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban and Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, as well as two of the Mayor’s top aides.

Sources familiar with that investigation confirmed that federal agents targeted the Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

In 2023, FBI agents conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, and Brianna Suggs, Adams’s chief fundraiser.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI launched an investigation against Mayor Adams into potential illegal foreign donations from Turkey to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign.

Current FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said of the arrests, “Every member of the FDNY takes a sworn oath to conduct themselves honestly and ethically.”

“Anything less will not be tolerated.”

“The Department will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations. Keeping New Yorkers safe remains our top priority.”

Statement from FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker on the arrests of former Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Cordasco and former Assistant Chief Anthony Saccavino. pic.twitter.com/yGu7F6eOMv — FDNY (@FDNY) September 16, 2024

In addition to the ongoing investigations, two members of the Adams administration have resigned, including his top legal adviser, Lisa Zornberg, and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.