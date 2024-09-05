BREAKING: FBI Raids Homes of NYPD Commissioner and Police Chief – Following Raids Into Mayor Eric Adams’ Closest Aides

The FBI has launched a series of raids targeting some of New York City’s top officials.

The FBI executed raids on the homes of New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban and Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

The FBI took the phones of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and other high-ranking department officials as part of a city corruption investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Federal officials took the devices from Caban and two NYPD lieutenants who worked in the commissioner’s office and on his detail, sources said. The phone of a lieutenant in the 10th Precinct was also confiscated. The FBI also requested NYPD Chief of Staff Raul Pintos and two precinct commanders in Queens and Manhattan turn over their phones, according to sources. Sources said none of the officials are being questioned, but the NYPD has been asked to isolate emails from high-ranking executives. “The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation,” an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Joe Hoft reported that former NYPD officer Sal Greco claimed that incoming Police Commissioner Edward Caban is so deeply entangled in corruption that he would quit if Mayor Eric Adams awarded him the position.

Sal Greco worked for the NYPD for over a decade with an unblemished record. Then he befriended Roger Stone, and soon after that, his career as an NYPD police officer was over.

On February 28, 2022, Roger Stone shared the following about New York City Police Officer Sal Greco:

Sal Greco was in Washington D.C. on January 5th and 6th. Like me, Sal Greco did not go to the Ellipse for President Trump’s speech, did not march to the Capitol, and was not present at the Capitol on January 6th; in fact, he was in my hotel suite most of the time and we were both shocked to learn about those who illegally entered the Capitol. Any claim that either of us knew about or had any role in the illegal events of January 6th is a vile lie and is categorically false.

This didn’t matter to the NYPD. They brought Greco in front of the police court and used Greco’s relationship with Roger Stone as a reason to fire him. Greco is now suing the NYPD.

The current police commissioner in New York City – Keechant Sewell, is stepping down. Greco shared:

There is a lot of information I have on this… The New York Police Department is in an upheaval.. … Eric Adams is the mayor. He is the defacto Police Commissioner and all issues have to run through him. If they don’t run through him, they run through this guy who is the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety, a made up position. That guy’s name is Philip Banks.

Banks has a record of alleged corruption. He is surrounded by other questionable actors, including the “Slumlord of the Bronx.”

Greco went on to list several individuals and their corrupt histories. These are the guys actually running the police department, not Keechant Sewell.

There are rumors that Keechant may have hired an attorney to address her departure from the department. There are also rumors that she may go to Baltimore and take over the police department there.

Also, Greco talked about Edward Caban, who was also involved in alleged corruption in the past. He’s the current First Deputy Commissioner in the NYPD.

The raids on Caban’s residence occurred on the same day as the FBI targeted the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed that federal agents targeted the Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks. David Banks and Phil Banks are brothers. “Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” the mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said in a statement per ABC News. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.” Sources report that the FBI seized electronics and other evidence during the searches, though no charges have been filed at this time.

