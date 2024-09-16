THERE ARE RECEIPTS: Team Trump Drops List of EVERY Democrat and Enabler Who Used Violent Language Against Trump Which Led to 2nd Assassination Attempt

The Trump campaign is not playing around as the corporate media desperately attempts to absolve Democrats and their enablers (including themselves) of blame for the latest assassination attempt on the 45th President.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president. He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County.

Make no mistake: this assassination attempt was directly correlated to the violent rhetoric Democrats have used against Trump for almost a decade, as the Trump campaign pointed out in a press release this afternoon.

These Democrats include not only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but also other ‘luminaries’ such as Mad Maxine Waters (Socialist-CA), Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Nancy Pelosi, along with disgraced turncoats Liz Cheney and the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson.

Such quotes included calling Trump a threat to democracy, putting him in a bullseye, saying he needs to be shot, an enemy of America, and more. The would-be assassin specifically echoed the Trump ‘threat to democracy’ cry in several tweets before trying to take out Trump.

Below are the anti-Trump quotes associated with each Democrat:

Here are the all the Democrats and their enablers listed in the press release:

