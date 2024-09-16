Wife of Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Conspirator Alexander Vindman Gets Obliterated After Issuing Disgusting Tweet Mocking Second Trump Assassination Attempt

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president. He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County.

Despite Trump’s second close call with death, the Trump-hating left is gloating over what happened. One particular social media post from one such demon has generated particular righteous outrage.

Rachel Vindman, the wife of notorious Trump-Ukraine impeachment conspirator Alexander Vindman, took to X immediately following the news and made light of the latest attempt on Trump’s life.

“No ears were harmed,” Vindman mocked. “Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.”

Unsurprisingly, her post generated a massive uproar, with each user obliterating her. Some of the posts were so vicious that they could not be posted uncensored on The Gateway Pundit.

Here are some of the ‘cleaner’ responses, which are still plenty brutal:

Keep posting, you hideous scrote. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 15, 2024

Fucking trash. You and your fat ass traitorous husband. — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 15, 2024

You’re a horrible human for making light of this ass*ss*n*tion attempt on President Trump — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 15, 2024

You’re a demon — George (@BehizyTweets) September 15, 2024

Delete your account bitch — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) September 15, 2024

You and your husband are the most disgusting unhuman beings on X. Get out of here. — Bella (@stockbella) September 15, 2024

You are a NASTY WENCH. Do the world a favor and delete your account. — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) September 15, 2024

Well, you weren’t blessed with brains, beauty or class. I would be angry too. — Joy Reid’s Pussycat Wig-(Anne) (@Gussied71) September 15, 2024

Despite the universal condemnation, Vindman doubled down and taunted her critics.

“Sorry you’re triggered,” she wrote, “I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit.”

If an assassin made an attempt on Kamala Harris’s life and someone on the right cracked a sick joke in response, that person would already be an FBI target and made nationally infamous. But nothing will of course happen to Vindman because her target was Trump.