SICK: Kamala Politicizes Georgia School Shooting by Likely Mentally Ill Person, Takes Aim at Gun Rights During Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

While speaking at a rally on Wednesday in New Hampshire–where she bussed people in from the neighboring state of Massachusets–Kamala Harris went “off script” and took advantage of the school shooting in Georgia to make guns “one of the many issues that’s at stake in this election.”
Before they had even counted the bodies and identified the shooter, Kamala was politicizing the situation.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. As of 2:23 p.m. ET, CNN confirmed that nine of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while four people were confirmed dead at the scene.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Kamala used the opportunity to push her agenda, labeling the epidemic of mental illness and violent acts fueled by psychiatric drugs as an “epidemic of gun violence.”
What else would drive a person, especially a child, to commit such heinous senseless murders?
As seen in the case of Transgender Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, whose manifesto was just released on Tuesday, the shooter had two decades as a psychiatric patient at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center with at least five mental illness diagnoses and was treated with numerous drugs that could be responsible for her deadly thoughts.
As The Gateway Pundit also reported, the high school received a phone call stating that it would be the first of five schools targeted on Wednesday morning, indicating that this was likely another premeditated attack by a deranged individual. Still, seemingly nothing was done to prevent the shooting.
The shooter was later identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school, The Gateway Pundit reported.
It is currently unknown what role mental illness and drugs played in the Georgia shooter's actions. Wait until we see the manifesto and psychiatric history of the shooter...
But Kamala doesn't care if the individual was sick and what type of medications he may have been on. After all, why would the Marxist Democrats waste a good crisis where innocent children die? Never mind the senseless murders of innocent women and children by Kamala’s illegal aliens.
In an awkward, stumbling speech, Kamala Harris took the opportunity to declare her love for Gen Z, stoke fear, and blatantly campaign on this morning's tragedy.
Watch below:
Harris: Before I begin, I do want to say a few words about this tragic shooting that took place this morning in Winder, Georgia. We're still gathering information about what happened, but we know that there were multiple fatalities and injuries. And, you know, our hearts are with all the students, the teachers, and their families, of course, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement that were on the scene. But this is just a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies, and it's just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive. It's senseless. It is--We've got to stop it.
And we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be this way. So we will continue, of course, to send our prayers and our thoughts to the families and all those who were affected, including—you know, I'm going off script right now, but listen, I mean, you know, at the last year, I started a college tour. And I traveled our country, meeting with our young leaders, right? And so it was college-age young leaders. So, I did trade schools, colleges, universities, community colleges. By the way, I love Gen Z. I just love Gen Z. But I'll tell you, one of the things, one of the things that I asked every time I went to the auditorium, and it would be filled with these young leaders students, and I'd ask them, raise your hand if at any point between kindergarten and 12th grade, you had to endure an active shooter drill. And the—for the, for the young leaders who are here, who are raising their hand, I'm telling you, every time the auditorium was packed, and almost every hand went up. You know, a lot of us, I'll speak about myself. You know, we had, well, I grew up in California, earthquake drills, we had fire drills, but our kids are sitting in a classroom where they should be fulfilling their God-given potential and some part of their big, beautiful brain is concerned about a shooter busting through the door of the classroom. It does not have to be this way. It does not have to be this way. And you know, this is one of the many issues that's at stake in this election.