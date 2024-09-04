UPDATE: Apalachee High School Received Phone Call Threat Prior to Shooting That Killed 4 – Why Was Nothing Done?

New details have emerged from Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, regarding a warning the school received prior to the gunman opening fire.

Despite reportedly receiving a phone call stating that the high school would be the first of five targets, seemingly nothing was done to prevent the violence.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the deadly shooting this morning, which claimed the lives of at least four people and sent nine to the hospital with injuries.

The shooter is believed to be a 14-year-old boy, according to law enforcement source.

Per CNN:

The high school had received an earlier phone threat, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN. The phone call Wednesday morning warned there would be shootings at five schools, and that Apalachee would be the first. It is not known who placed the call. Officials tell CNN they are investigating the call and where it originated.

Despite this apparent incompetence or lack of care for the safety of students, leftist politicians and their media hacks are already disseminating the narrative that guns are responsible for deranged homicidal ideations and terroristic attacks. ”Gun safety” is all they have to run on after Kamala Harris aided Joe Biden and the Democrats in destroying our country.

Meanwhile, they will continue to pour billions of dollars into mental health treatments and drugs that may play a role in the deadly thoughts of these deranged killers, as is likely in the case of Nashville transgender school shooter Audrey Hale. It is currently unknown what role mental illness and drugs played in the Georgia shooter's actions.

This is a developing story…