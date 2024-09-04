BREAKING UPDATE: 4 Dead, Approximately 30 Injured in Georgia School Shooting — Shooter Believed to be 14-Years-Old (VIDEO)

UPDATE: At least four people are reportedly dead, with approximately 30 injured, per CNN. As of 2:23 pm ET, CNN reports that nine people were transferred to hospitals with injuries and four are confirmed dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

One suspect is in custody.

According to CNN, “The shooter who opened fire inside Apalachee High school is believed to be a 14-year-old boy, a law enforcement source tells CNN. The source said it is not yet known whether the teen attended that school.”

An active shooter situation at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, is believed to have left four dead and approximately 30 injured on Wednesday morning.

The school was placed on a hard lockdown, which was suspended at approximately 11:30 am, according to reports.

Per an early report from the New York Post, “At least one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after authorities responded to a report of an active shooter at a northern Georgia high school on Wednesday.” The number has now grown, according to law enforcement sources.

Via New York Post:

Other photos and videos on X show police responding to the scene and students running to the football field:

❗️ – Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, was placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. State police responded to the incident, treating patients for gunshot wounds. Students were evacuated to the football stadium, and at least one person was airlifted… pic.twitter.com/R6nd7FRa8Q — The Informant (@theinformant_x) September 4, 2024

With the recent revelations in Nashville transgender shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, hopefully, the country will have a renewed focus on the mental illnesses involved in violent acts like this and the effects of psychiatric drugs as “treatment.” As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hale, 28, had two decades as a psychiatric patient at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center with at least five mental illness diagnoses and was treated with numerous drugs that could be responsible for the shooter’s deadly thoughts. And the FBI’s Behavioral Threat Assessment Center is withholding these medical records from the public:

Still, leftist politicians and their media hacks will perpetuate the narrative that guns are responsible for deranged homicidal ideations while continuing to pour billions of dollars into mental health treatments and drugs. It is currently unknown what role mental illness and drugs played in the Georgia shooter's actions.

The FBI issued a statement on this shooting, saying, "FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement," per Fox Atlanta.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to the news asking America to join her in praying for all students and staff.

Please join me in prayer for all the students, staff, and families at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga. There has been a school shooting and reports of multiple injuries are being reported. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2024

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement on X:

We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation. (2/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2024



Fox 5 Atlanta reports,

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and emergency responders could be seen treating people at the school. At least two people were observed being put into helicopters to be flown to hospitals for treatment. Dozens of law enforcement officers and ambulances were also observed outside the school. Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed at 12:20 p.m. they had received one gunshot victim from the school. No other information was released. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the school told FOX News that the school had been cleared and students are being released to their families. Students may be picked up from the school. Buses will also run for students needing transportation to their homes. The school says it will share more information as soon as it can. According to U.S. News & World Report, there are approximately 1,900 students enrolled at the school. It is one of two high schools in the Barrow County Public Schools district

This is a developing story...