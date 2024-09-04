Kamala Harris Buses in People From Massachusetts to Her New Hampshire Rally (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris on Wednesday held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with two months until Election Day.

Harris had to bus in supporters… AGAIN.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

WATCH:

Trump’s press secretary said a local New Hampshire radio host told her Kamala Harris is bussing in people from Massachusetts to her New Hampshire rally.

There are reportedly four full buses of people from Massachusetts going to Kamala Harris’s rally.

At least 12 yellow buses were seen leaving the Kamala Harris rally!

WATCH:

Kamala Harris laughably claimed she supports small businesses in her New Hampshire campaign speech.

Under Kamala Harris’s tax plan, small businesses will get crushed.

WATCH:

Last week Harris had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah Thursday night.

She resorted to busing in support.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

