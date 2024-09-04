BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooter Identified — Faces Murder Charges, Will Be Tried as an Adult

A tragic active shooter situation unfolded at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to approximately 30 others, according to reports from CNN and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the school, located in Winder, Georgia, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. As of 2:23 p.m. ET, CNN confirmed that nine of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials quickly responded to the situation and were able to apprehend a suspect.

Now, authorities have identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school. ​

Gray immediately surrendered to police when confronted by a school resource officer, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

He is now in custody. Gray is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.

BREAKING: Georgia officials give updates on the school shooting that happened at Apalachee High School on Wednesday, saying the 14-year-old shooter, Colt Gray, will be charged with murder and tried as an adult. pic.twitter.com/SmbdPLcLeH — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 4, 2024

The tragic shooting has claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, and up to 30 others injured.

. #Breaking exclusive: video from Joel Romero from inside Apalachee High School where multiple people were shot. This is when law enforcement started moving in. 1 person in custody. Stay with @FOX5Atlanta as we bring you live reports from the scene. pic.twitter.com/v8yyAUhtxh — Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 4, 2024

According to Channel 2, “One of the identified victims is Mason Schermerhorn, who was autistic and believed to have wandered away from the school after dismissal. Another victim, Richard Aspinwall, a coach at the school, was also fatally shot.”

Another victim of the tragic Apalachee High School shooting has been identified as David Phenix, a dedicated special education math teacher. Phenix was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the hip and foot, with the impact shattering his hip bone, according to Daily Mail.

Phenix is currently in critical but stable condition, according to hospital sources, as doctors work to repair the extensive damage from his injuries.

RINO Kemp released the following statement following the tragedy.

Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy at Apalachee High School. This is a day every parent dreads, and Georgians everywhere will hug their children tighter this evening because of this painful event. We continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to make any and all resources available to help this community on this incredibly difficult day and in the days to come.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.