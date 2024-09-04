BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooter Identified — Faces Murder Charges, Will Be Tried as an Adult

by
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey giving updates during the press conference.

A tragic active shooter situation unfolded at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to approximately 30 others, according to reports from CNN and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the school, located in Winder, Georgia, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. As of 2:23 p.m. ET, CNN confirmed that nine of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials quickly responded to the situation and were able to apprehend a suspect.

Now, authorities have identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school. ​

Gray immediately surrendered to police when confronted by a school resource officer, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

He is now in custody. Gray is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.

WATCH:

The tragic shooting has claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, and up to 30 others injured.

According to Channel 2, “One of the identified victims is Mason Schermerhorn, who was autistic and believed to have wandered away from the school after dismissal. Another victim, Richard Aspinwall, a coach at the school, was also fatally shot.”

Mason Schermerhorn (L); Richard Aspinwall (R)

Another victim of the tragic Apalachee High School shooting has been identified as David Phenix, a dedicated special education math teacher. Phenix was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the hip and foot, with the impact shattering his hip bone, according to Daily Mail.

Phenix is currently in critical but stable condition, according to hospital sources, as doctors work to repair the extensive damage from his injuries.

David Phenix (Credit: Facebook)

RINO Kemp released the following statement following the tragedy.

Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy at Apalachee High School. This is a day every parent dreads, and Georgians everywhere will hug their children tighter this evening

because of this painful event.

We continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to make any and all resources available to help this community on this incredibly difficult day and in the days to come.

You can read our previous report below:

BREAKING UPDATE: 4 Dead, Approximately 30 Injured in Georgia School Shooting — Shooter Believed to be 14-Years-Old (VIDEO)

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 